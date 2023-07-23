Obituary: GEORGE ROBERT NELSON

GEORGE ROBERT NELSON

Provided Photo

June 1, 1935 – July 11, 2023

George Robert Nelson of Wiggins, Colorado; died July 11, 2023 at his daughter’s home in Greeley.

He was born June 1, 1935 to Alver and Ila (Armatage) Nelson. He was the oldest of three children.

George attended Eaton for Primary and Secondary School. At CSU he earned a teaching certificate and degree in Vocational Agriculture and graduated in 1957.

George married Esther Holiday on August 19, 1955. George taught Vocational Agriculture for 21 years at Wiggins.

George next taught at Morgan Community College where he taught the Swine Management program. He then switched to the Farm and Ranch Management program. In 1992 George retired from teaching full-time. He remained active doing handyman jobs.

He was a deacon and taught the Adult Sunday School class at Summit Baptist Church in Wiggins as well as being a member of Gideons International.

Esther died after 42 years of marriage and George remarried Betty Johnson on April 1, 2001. He will be remembered as a friend, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who delighted in spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; son, Warren (Carol) Texas; daughter Linda (Kurt) Greeley; step-son Thom (Michelle) Windsor, six grandchildren, 8 great-grandkids, two step-grandkids and one step-great-grandkid; sister, Mildred (Marvin) Bay of Galeton; sisters-in-law Christine of Tennessee and Eleanor of Arizona; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Esther, son, Charlie, and brother, Richard.

He has gone on ahead of us to heaven, assured of his salvation. We will miss him dearly but know that he is no longer short of breath, or in pain and can see.

Viewing will be July 21, 2023, from 5-7 pm at Allnutt Funeral Service, Macy Chapel in Greeley. An Internment will be July 22, at 10:00 am, Eaton Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held July 22, at 1:00 pm at Summit Baptist Church in Wiggins, CO, with lunch to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International.