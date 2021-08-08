Obituary: George Wright

George Wright

George Wright, 61

April 26, 1960 – July 31, 2021

Lexington, Nebraska

George Ray Wright, 61, went peacefully to be with his Heavenly Father on

July 31, 2021 at home, near Lexington, NE, while holding hands with his wife

Sandy, his Forever Soulmate, the love of his life here on earth.

Per George’s wishes, to keep things simple like he lived his life, there will be a

private Celebration of Life in the near future.

George was born on April 26, 1960, to Earl & Fern (Butterfield) Wright in Neligh, NE, the youngest of 5 children, 3 brothers (2 deceased) and 1 sister. His children and grandchildren are Brooke & D.J., Hayden, Landen & Paityn; Sylvia, Ellie, Oliver, & Lillian; Joshua & Nancy & baby Aaliyah, whom Grandpa George did get to meet; and Bradley.

When George married Sandy on July 24, 2010, her dad, Dale Svoboda became a big part of their lives as George and Dale had a lot in common, mostly horses. Step children and grandchildren are Omar & Cynthia; Matthew & Lindsay, Henry, Audrey & Elliot; Rachel & Tyler, Camilla & Cooper.

George grew up in Ewing, NE where he graduated from high school in 1978. He was active in football, basketball, and track. He loved to run and did so as an adult until knee & hip issues hindered it. He attended Wayne State College for 1 semester and realized he was a rancher and horseman at heart. From the time he was very young, George loved riding horses. He raised, trained, and sold quarter horses and was a lifetime member of the AQHA. One of his recent favorite horses was his blue roan stallion, Fixin Ol Man Blu, which he proudly let Sandy ride when they got together. George enjoyed a lifetime of studying bloodlines and genetics of horses and cattle.

George started working in the hayfield with his dad at a young age, milked cows, drove truck hauling cattle, and was a rancher, raising and feeding out cattle. He developed a nice Gelbvieh herd, then when he and Sandy got together, they bought and raised registered Angus cattle, including leasing and selling bulls. George then studied up on the Japanese Kobe breed of cattle and A.I.ed what he chose as genetically exceptional Angus cows and developed his line of Wagyu-Angus cross cattle. This led to his Wright Beef business, Buy Nebraska Beef.com. George thoroughly enjoyed selling quality beef and visiting with customers about his product.

George lived most of his adult life on his ranch south of Inman, NE, until he & Sandy moved to the Lexington, NE area in 2020, where he was driving truck for Shotkoski Hay Company. A few months later, George was diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer. All of George’s life, he was working hard, taking care of others, supporting and providing for them, and he was not going to quit. He was very strong, faithful, and fought a hard battle for almost a year, determined to not leave Sandy alone. He ran the race, fought the battle, and became weak and tired…it was time to go to his Heavenly Home and rest. Although George and Sandy only had 12 years together, they loved and lived a lifetime.