Obituary: GERALD “JERRY” GREEN

March 1, 1951 – September 22, 2021

Jerry Green 70, of Ft Collins, CO passed away Wednesday September 22, 2021 at his home in Ft Collins, CO. Jerry was born March 1st 1951 in Denver, CO (3rd generation native) to George and Shirley Green. He graduated from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, CO and UNC in Greeley, CO. After graduating from UNC he moved to Ault, CO where he began a lifelong career in cattle ranching. He was also president of the Lazy D Grazing Association. Jerry was extremely active and loved to participate in tennis, pickle ball, golf, boating, and water sports. Tropical vacations were a favorite for him. Survivors are his wife, Barbara Moore, Ft Collins, CO, sister Georgia Lockwood, Greeley, CO. Preceded in death by his parents. There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at McCarty’s at the Eaton Country Club from 3-5 pm.