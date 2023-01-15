Obituary: GERALD “JERRY” RUF

GERALD "JERRY" RUF

March 2, 1935 – January 1, 2023

Gerald “Jerry” Ruf passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, in Greeley surrounded by his family. Viewing was held from 1 – 6 p.m., Monday, January 9 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 10 at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. James R. Nash officiating. Gerald will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery.

Gerald was born March 2, 1935, in Sterling, Colorado to Ted and Ann (Stertz) Ruf. He grew up on the family farm, north of Sterling where he resided until his death. He attended Springdale and Trinity Lutheran Schools and graduated from Sterling High School in 1953. During his high school years, Gerald was active in 4-H and FFA, sang in the school choir and was a member of the square dance club. He attended NJC and graduated in 1955 with a degree in Agriculture. He was in the NJC choir and a founding member of NJC Young Farmers.

After graduating from NJC, he began his farming career with his father and in later years was joined by his son, Bryan. The three-generation farm continued until his fathers’ retirement. Until his death, Gerald continued farming with Bryan, even operating the combine during this past corn harvest. They raised sugar beets, corn, wheat and fed cattle. In Gerald’s later years, he was often seen riding his 4-wheeler checking the farm he so loved.

Gerald married Norma Moulton on April 29, 1956, in Sterling, Colorado. They had two children, Bryan and Sharon. Throughout their 67-year marriage, they enjoyed playing cards with friends, square dancing, and polkas and traveling with friends. A highlight of their travels was a trip to Europe where they toured the Sugar Beet Industry. They also enjoyed a trip to the Rose Bowl Parade.

Gerald was a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, holding various offices throughout the years. His Lutheran faith was the foundation of his life. He also served on several boards including the NJC Young Farmers, Sugar Beet Growers Association, and the Prewitt Reservoir Operating Committee.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ted and Ann and his in-laws Walter and Fern.

Gerald is survived by his wife Norma of Sterling, CO, son Bryan of Sterling, CO, daughter Sharon (Mike) Snider of Ft. Collins, CO, sisters Joann Hansen of Denver, CO and Joyce (Stan) Kellogg of Franktown, CO and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Contributions may be made in Gerald’s memory to Trinity Lutheran Church, 732 Clark St., Sterling, CO 80751.