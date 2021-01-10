Obituary: GERALDINE “DEE DEE” WEAVER

GERALDINE "DEE DEE" WEAVER

GERALDINE “DEE DEE” WEAVER, 89

March 7, 1931 – December 26, 2020

Fort Collins, Colorado

Geraldine “Dee Dee” Weaver was born March 7, 1931 on the family ranch on Bear Creek north of Cheyenne, Wyoming, to William J. and Bertha Marsh Pence. She passed peacefully on December 26, 2020 with her twin daughters, Maxine and Mourine at her side. Dee Dee grew up on the ranch, riding ponies and attending the one-room school on the family ranch. She graduated from Fort Laramie High School and graduated from the University of Wyoming with a BS in Education. She married Adrian F. Weaver on April 11, 1953 and they had 3 daughters, Susan, Maxine and Mourine. Dee Dee assisted Adrian with his veterinary practice in Laramie, Wyoming and helped build the family ranch at Tie Siding, Wyoming and Fort Collins, Colorado until she and Adrian divorced in 1976. While at the ranch, Dee Dee spent lots of time with her daughters checking pastures, checking water, checking cattle, and looking for arrowheads. She was a substitute teacher at the Tie Siding school and then a clerk at Cache la Poudre Junior High in LaPorte, Colorado. She worked during summers for the Larimer County Extension office at the Larimer County fair until her retirement from the Poudre School District in 1995. In 1996, Dee Dee moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming to live with her daughter, Maxine. Dee Dee enjoyed reading, cross word puzzles, looking for arrowheads and spending time with her family. Dee Dee also enjoyed traveling, including trips to Jackson, Wyoming, Santa Fe, New Mexico, Sedona, Arizona, Washington, D.C., Alaska and Hawaii.

Dee Dee was preceded in death by her parents William J. and Bertha Pence, her sister Mourine Teegarden and her grandson, Sheldon Emerson. She is survived by her sister, Maxine Wright (Laramie, Wyoming), her daughters Susan, Maxine and Mourine Weaver, all of Fort Collins, Colorado, her granddaughter Darby (Tom) Luckey and her great-grandchildren, Dottie and Emerson Luckey of Omaha, Nebraska, and nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Dee Dee’s life will be held sometime this spring or summer of 2021 when it is safe for the people who shared in Dee Dee’s life to gather together. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom (P.O. Box 347, Cheyenne, WY 82003) or Colorado Foundation for Agriculture (10343 Federal Blvd., Unit J, Box 224, Westminster, CO 80260). Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at http://www.VesseyFuneralService.com.