Obituary: Geraldine Dee Weaver

Geraldine Dee Weaver

Provided Photo

In Memoriam

GERALDINE “DEE DEE” WEAVER

March 7, 1931 – December 26, 2020

Geraldine “Dee Dee” Weaver passed away December 26, 2020. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Dee Dee’s life on July 10, 2021, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., at Windsong Estate Event Center, 2901 Saddler Blvd, (at the intersection of Highway 14 and Highway 257), Fort Collins, Colorado 80524.