Obituary: GERALDINE “GERRI” HIGHLAND

GERALDINE "GERRI" HIGHLAND

GERALDINE “GERRI” HIGHLAND, 84

March 28, 1936 – January 7, 2021

Greeley , Colorado

Geraldine “Gerri” Highland went to her Heavenly home on January 7, 2021 in Greeley, CO, releasing her from the pain she had been in for the past several years. She was 84 years old.

Gerri was born in Arvada, CO on March 28, 1936 to Gerald and Doris (Payne) Smith. In 1968, she married Larry Highland. She was a dedicated teacher at Longs Peak Junior High. Gerri was very involved in the Longmont Old Timers Rodeo Association, currently the Longmont Senior Pro Rodeo Association, as well as the National Senior Pro Rodeo Association. She also participated with the St. Vrain Round Up Club and the Cloverleaf Riders 4-H Club.

Gerri was loved and she will be missed.

Gerri was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Frank Selbe; and her sister Donna Jean Wheeler. She is survived by her husband, Larry; her daughters, Joy Daniell (Hoby) of Monroe, GA, Julie Lauridsen of Kersey, CO, and Teresa Dudden (Rick) of Fort Lupton, CO; her grandchildren, Chelsea Brassington (Justin), Cody Szallar (Taylor), Jamie Sykes (Chris), Colby Daniell, and Jacob Daniell; her great-grandchildren, Zach Brassington, Kaleb Brassington, Blake Sykes, and Connor Sykes; and nieces Jackie Carlson, and Dee Jay Smith.

A Memorial Service is planned for Friday, January 22, 2021 at 10:00am at First Baptist Church in Hudson, CO.