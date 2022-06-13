Obituary: GERN BOOCA TERRELL

GERN BOOCA TERRELL

Provided Photo

October 18, 1929 – June 2, 2022

Gern Booco Terrell, 92, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Aladdin in Keenesburg, CO, with family at his side.

Gern was born in Divide Creek (Silt), CO to William J. and Anna C. (Collins) Terrell on October 18, 1929.

He spent the first 11 years of life on West Divide Creek, attending the Flat Iron School through 5th grade. His family moved to New Castle, CO then Walden, CO. In 1944, his family moved back to New Castle, where he graduated from high school in 1947.

He worked away from home at the north Park Fish Hatchery during the summer of 1944, then as a farm and ranch hand for the remainder of his high school career. He went to work for the White River National Forest in Glenwood Springs in 1948, as a trail crew hand, then forestry aid. He left in 1951, when he joined the Army. He trained at Camp Carson, CO with the 14th Infantry and was then transferred to Ft. Richardson, AK, where he served as Company Clerk at the rank of Corporal; upon leaving the military in 1956, he received an honorable discharge. He worked for the forest service for the remainder of 1953, then moved to Fort Collins, CO to attend A&M College in the school of forestry. He procured trapping posts for the next two years and returned to college for another three semesters. After college, he took a full-time trapping position out of Fort Collins until 1972, after which he was hired by the Colorado Department of Agriculture as Chief of Rodent Control, for the entire state. He retired in 1990, working for farmers and ranchers for the rest of his able years.

He married his loving wife, Norma Arline Lawrence on September 27, 1958. Their 63 years of marriage was gifted three daughters. Gern moved his family to Roggen, CO in 1973, where he stayed until his move to assisted living in 2021. He was a devoted husband, father and granddad. He cherished his time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, taking them fly fishing and camping often.

He was a member of Homestead Grange, Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, The American Legion and 196th Regimental Combat Team.

Gern leaves behind his wife, Norma; daughters, Lois (Glenn) Teets, Phyllis (Jim) Huntley and Ann (Joe) Christen; eight grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers, Robert and Charles (Chuck) Terrell.

Services will be held at Christ Community Church of Roggen, CO on June 10th at 11:00am. Interment immediately following at Heart of the Plains Cemetery. A reception will be held at Christ Community Church afterward.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the American Legion or The Aladdin in Keenesburg, CO.