Obituary: Gerry Charles McKim

Gerry Charles McKim

Provided Photo

November 23, 1943 – August 10, 2023

Ret. CPT Gerry Charles McKim was born on 11/23/1943 in Greely, CO to Charles and Irene McKim. He died peacefully at home with his sons at his bedside on 08/10/2023. He is preceded in death by his parents, first wife Diana, second wife Debbie, and sister Laurie. He leaves behind his boys Sean and Shane, Daughter in Law Lindsay and grandchildren Colin, Lincoln and Leila.

Gerry was a Veteran serving his country for a total of 32 years between the Navy, Naval Reserves and NOAA Corps as a P-3 pilot retiring in 1999 at the rank of CPT O6.

Gerry had a love for travel and had made it to 6 continents and over 50 countries. He enjoyed golfing or tossing bocce balls and would watch any sport you put on, but he would drop anything to be with his grandchildren and family.

Gerry could make conversation with anyone about anything and turning strangers into friends was a skill he had in spades. He will be missed by family and friends alike but never forgotten.

A life Celebration will be held at his son Shane’s home on Saturday August 26th from 1100-1300. Attire is casual as Gerry would want everyone to come as they are, feeling comfortable and relaxed while celebrating his memory. Anyone who would like to attend can reach out to the family at 813-391-2832 for further information.