Obituary: GLENN D. TILGHMAN

GLENN D. TILGHMAN

Provided Photo

GLENN D.

TILGHMAN, 80

August 23, 1940 – November 20, 2020

Sidney , Nebraska

Glenn D. Tilghman, of Sidney, NE passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. He died peacefully and unexpectedly at his home in Tabernash, CO where he lived with his son Glenn S. Tilghman.

Friends and family may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel from 1:00-4:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, November 30, at the Czech Cemetery in Lodgepole, NE. You may view Glenn’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at http://www.gehrigstittchapel.com.

Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Glenn’s care and funeral arrangements.

Glenn was born on August 23, 1940 in Sidney, NE to Elsie and Steven Tilghman. As a boy he lived on the family farm in Sidney, NE. This is where he learned the importance of hard work and a love of tending the land that stayed with him throughout his entire life.

After school, he studied to be a diesel mechanic and spent a couple of tours in Vietnam, developing a strong sense of the importance of freedom and patriotism. During this time, he also met the love of his life, Judy Sperry. In 1967, they were married and in 1970, they had their first son Glenn S. Tilghman while living in Sidney, NE. Shortly after Glenn’s birth, they moved to Winter Park, CO. In the spring of 1971, Glenn began his 45-year career with the YMCA of the Rockies, Snow Mountain Ranch. That same year, they gave birth to their second son, William (Will) Tilghman. Glenn, Judy and Glennie worked and lived at the YMCA until they all retired and built their dream home in Tabernash, CO.

During Glenn’s life he was an avid hunter, shooter, and sportsman. He also had a love for restoring antique cars and gardening. He would often be seen around town in his fully restored 1924 Model T. Glenn was blessed later in life by two beloved grandchildren, Heath, age 14, and Scarlett, age 12, children of Will and Athena Tilghman. Glenn was a strong, proud, and good man. He was a pillar in his community and a friend to all. He is loved and will be missed by many!

He was preceded in death by his parents; Elsie (Herbek) and Steven Tilghman, and his spouse of 52 years; Judy Tilghman.

He is survived by his brother; Kenneth Tilghman of Lodgepole, NE, sister; Cindy (Larry) Chaon of Sidney, NE, sons; Glenn S. Tilghman of Tabernash, CO and Will (Athena) Tilghman of Winter Park, CO, grandchildren; Heath and Scarlett Tilghman, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and other beloved friends.