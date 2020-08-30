Obituary: GORDON BAYLESS GRIFFITH

GORDON BAYLESS GRIFFITH

GORDON

BAYLESS GRIFFITH, 62

February 6, 1958 – August 23, 2020

Loveland , Colorado

Gordon Bayless Griffith, age 62, died on 8/23/2020 in Boulder, CO. of complications from diabetes and dementia. His father, John Griffith of Troy, MO. was deceased.

He leaves his mother, Beth Griffith, now living in El Prado/Taos, N.M. She loves to hear from his friends at: (970) 646-5456.

A memorial will be held hopefully early next spring or summer depending on Covid-19 conditions.

Gordon graduated from Boulder High School in Boulder, Colorado and later graduated from Lamar Community College on a rodeo scholarship and attended Cheyenne Community College in the horse management program.

He was an avid outdoorsman and once thanked his mother for bringing him to Colorado as a baby where he said, “He could grow up in paradise.”

He was a standout rodeo contestant winning championships in Little Britches, High School Rodeo and college. He won or placed at nearly every major rodeo in the U.S. He reached his dream of competing in bareback riding, his favorite event, and placing at the 1982 Wrangler NFR, then held in Oklahoma City. He leaves a multitude of rodeo friends who supported him faithfully, looking after him during diabetic episodes and helping him “get down the road.”

He was a well-respected farrier and shod horses most of his life.

During nearly 40 years of life after rodeo he loved sharing outdoor activities, especially fly-fishing. Just a week before his passing when he and his mother (who was finally able to visit because of Covid) he sat at the end of a long table wearing a mask, with Beth at the other end also masked, he asked to change places with her so he could see his beloved mountains.

He was not without faults and was terrible at money management, but he was honest to the core and loved to laugh at a good story. Scott Booton, his lifelong friend, said you’d have to kill him to make him lie. And although he did not talk about it much he was devout and his bible was read daily helping him through hard times. He cherished friendships with Native Americans and always respected anther’s spirituality or beliefs.

A real heart breaker was due to his failing health he was not able to move to New Mexico where he appreciated more wide open spaces than the over crowdedness of the Front Range.

The family suggests several memorial donation sites for those who might ask like: Trout Unlimited, PRCA Crisis Fund, and American Diabetes Association. Or maybe add to our coming memorial when we are able to hold it. Sometimes a hug or show of kindness to another who needs it is enough in these trying times. Gordon will be deeply missed by all of us.