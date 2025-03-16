Obituary: GREG ALLEN CORMAN

GREG ALLEN CORMAN

Provided Photo

March 2, 1973 – March 9, 2025

Greg Allen Corman, age 51, of Burlington, Colorado, unexpectedly passed away on March 9, 2025, in his home. He was born on May 2, 1973, in Burlington, Colorado, to Bruce and Penny Corman. He was the oldest of two children.

Greg graduated from Burlington High School in 1991 and continued his education at Colorado State University. He later transferred to Texas Tech University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in animal science.

Greg earned his pilot’s license in Lubbock before returning home to the family cattle business in 1996. He adopted Juhree’s son, Stetson, in the summer of 1996, and then married Juhree in Lubbock, Texas, on August 17, 1996. A year later, in August 1997, they welcomed their beautiful little girl, Cheylin, into the world. Braxton was born in September 2000 and would complete Greg’s household.

A hard-working cattleman and horseman with a deep love for the land, he was known for his contagious laugh, kind heart, big smile, and unwavering dedication to his family.

Greg is survived by his wife, Juhree Corman; his son, Stetson, and daughter-in-law, Brittney Corman (Brye, Kater Greg); his daughter, Cheylin, and her husband, Clay Brownlee (Brixley, Steeley); his son, Braxton Corman; his father, Bruce Corman; and his brother, Jerry Corman, and his sister-in-law, Celeste (Brock, Hunter).

Greg was preceded in death by his mother, Penny Arlene Corman.

A husband, a father, a friend, a hero—and his favorite title of all, “Pa”—he will be deeply missed but remembered by all.

Funeral services were held on Monday, March 17, 2025 at 10:00 AM at the First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Burlington. Burial followed in the Fairview Cemetery in Burlington.

Visitation was held on Sunday, March 16, 2025 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial contributions may be made out to the Greg Corman Memorial Scholarship, given through the Colorado Junior Rodeo Association and may be left at the services or mailed to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, 211 N. Main Ave., Goodland, KS 67735.

Online condolences to the family may be left at http://www.koonsrussellfuneralhome.com .

Funeral services have been entrusted to Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Goodland, KS.