Obituary: Gregory Rhoades

Gregory Rhoades

Provided Photo

Gregory Rhoades, 66

September 2, 1954 – January 14, 2021

Comstock, Nebraska

Gregory Wade Rhoades age 66 of Comstock, NE passed away January 14, 2021 at his home in Comstock.

Gregory Wade Rhoades was born September 2nd, 1954 in Broken Bow, Nebraska to Claude and Charlene (Glause) Rhoades.

As a child Greg loved nothing more than exploring the outdoors with his dog Old Black Joe, where he lived near Brewster, NE.

Greg received his early education at Dunning Public Schools. He attended high school at Halsey-Dunning High, where he participated in football and basketball. Greg was instrumental in starting the first High School Rodeo Club in Blaine County. Other activities he participated in were 4-H and Ak-Sar-Ben.

He was a true child of the Nebraska Sandhills, and a free spirit. He followed anything that smelled like a horse or a dog. His interest in livestock was influenced by his father, uncles and any other old grizzled character that he could find to follow around that could teach him anything about livestock. Greg loved all of his furry friends, but in particular his dogs Old Black Joe, Andy, and Duke. He was a true example of the saying, “A dog is a man’s best friend” as his dog Duke was right beside him to the end.

Throughout his lifetime he continued to travel widely, always observing the natural environment and the way humans and animals inhabited it. His curious mind guided him to places that others did not always understand, until he found his own understanding.

He built a vast community of friends stretching from coast to coast through his livestock trading activities. He took a special interest in mentoring youth who had a desire to grow their own knowledge about livestock. Many of these young people still looked to him today for fatherly advice.

He was preceded in death by his mother Charlene Rhoades. He is survived by one son Casey Greg (Jessica) Weigel & granddaughters Brooklyn and Bailey, his father Claude Rhoades, his three sisters, Karla (Larry) Estes, Julie Rhoades-Carr, Lisa Barrett, aunts and uncles, many nieces and nephews, and a wide community of cherished friends.

A graveside service is planned for Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 2 PM, at “Victoria Creek” New Helena Cemetery, East of Anselmo, NE with Pastor Don Schauda officiating. The family respectfully requests that attendees observe social safety guidelines. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed for words of encouragement or remembrance at http://www.govierbrothers.com.

Memorials are suggested to Victoria Creek Cemetery for maintenance and restoration.