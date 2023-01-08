Obituary: HARLAN PETERSON

HARLAN PETERSON

Provided Photo

March 3, 1933 – December 19, 2022

Harlan Petersen passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 in Alliance, NE. He was born on March 3, 1933 in Frontier County to Clarence W. and Ilma M. (Razee) Petersen. He attended rural schools through the 8th grade and graduated from the Nebraska School of Agriculture in Curtis in 1951. He served in the Army from 1953-1955.

On October 7, 1962 he married Amelene M. (Amy) Peterson. The couple made their home on the farm south of Curtis. Three sons were welcomed into the family, Steve, Darrell and Gary.

After leaving the farm, he became an over the road truck driver, receiving the NE Carriers Driver Award in 1995. In 1990 they moved to the Hemingford area, settling south of Hay Springs while Amy taught school and Harlan continued to drive truck. He retired from trucking in 1998 and did many jobs as carpenterhandy-man. Harlan also had many volunteer positions on church boards, 4-H council and chairman of the Methodist Church building committee in Hay Springs. He was very involved in building the new parsonage there, contributing with many of his talents. Eventually they moved into Hemingford where Amy now resides.

Harlan was a quiet and easy going man who enjoyed his garden and helping out his neighbor. Harlan was also a tough guy surviving polio as a child, losing four fingers in a farm accident, enduring brain surgery, a heart attack and cancer. He always enjoyed keeping up with his grandkids events, visiting with friends and family, and traveling.

He is survived by his wife Amy, sons Steve (Linda) of Hemingford, Darrell ( Joni) of Lusk WY, and Gary (Cindy) of Cozad, his grandson Miles (Bo) Petersen, Grady and Adele of Riverton WY., granddaughter Chelsea (Matt) Sernett and Lexi of Lincoln and grandson Blaine (Tori) Petersen and Briley, to be born in the spring, of Lott, TX and foreign exchange student Varun Kohli (Geetu) and children of New York. He is also survived by his brother Don (Darlene) of Superior and extra friends Dan Wouters, Hillary Goodwin and CJ Jerrell and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Virginia Meyers and brothers Gordon and Bob, and his in laws Amel and Eunice Peterson.

Services were held at 2 PM on Wednesday, Dec. 28th, at the Hemingford United Methodist Church with Pastor Esther Achi and Paul Smith officiating. Burial will be held in Curtis, NE at a future date. Memorials are suggested to The Nebraska 4-H Foundation, PO Box 4500, Lincoln, NE 68504.

Bates-Gould Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be left at http://www.batesgould.com .