Obituary: Harley Keeter

Harley Keeter

May 12, 1939 – February 25, 2023

Lifelong Boulderite Harley Ivy “Buddy” Keeter, Jr. passed away February 25th, 2023 at Juniper Village in Louisville, CO. While in hospice care, Buddy died from natural causes at age 83.

Born in Boulder, CO on May 12th, 1939 to parents Harley I. Keeter and Mildred F. Brookhart, Buddy attended Whittier Elementary and Casey Junior High before graduating from Boulder High School in 1957. On June 30th, 1957, he married Joy Sawhill at Valmont Presbyterian Church in Boulder. Shortly thereafter, Buddy started his own business, Keeter Trucking, in 1959. All his life, Buddy was enamored with semi-trucks, so he lived according to the great adage, “Do what you love, and you’ll love what you do.” He started to sell the business to his son Ben and Ben’s wife, Mary Kay, in 1995, finally retiring in 2000. In addition to semis, Buddy and Joy loved their motor home, traveling extensively throughout Arizona and the Pacific Northwest.

Preceded in death by his parents, Buddy is survived by his loving wife, Joy (Sawhill) Keeter (Boulder, CO); sons, Paul Keeter (spouse, Josie) of Boulder, CO and Ben Keeter (Mary Kay) of Boulder, CO; daughter, Kristine of Arizona; sister Bettie Jean Oneil of Boulder, CO; grandchildren, Jason Keeter, Ben “Scooter” Keeter (Lindsey), Mary Domenic Keeter Love (Hunter), Travis Keeter and Jessie Keeter; and great grandchildren, Quentin Keeter, Lawson Keeter, Kaden Keeter and Mary Michael Love.

A memorial service will take place on Friday, March 3rd, 2023 (2:00 PM) at Valmont Community Presbyterian Church (3262 61st Street, Boulder, CO 80301). In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado (alz.org) or Valmont Community Presbyterian Church (valmontchurch.org).

The Keeter family thanks you all for your kind words and loving thoughts; Buddy was a great man and will be missed dearly.