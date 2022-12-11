Obituary: HAROLD “DENNIS” HUTT

HAROLD "DENNIS" HUTT

Provided Photo

March 23, 1943 – December 2, 2022

Harold “Dennis” Hutt, 79 of Sterling passed away Friday, December 2, 2022 in his home on the farm surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 1-6 PM at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, family will receive friends from 1-3 PM. A service will be held at the Berean Church in Sterling on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM. His ashes will be spread on his farm at a later date. A lunch will be served following the service at the Knights of Columbus. The family asks that attendees wear tractor red to the service in honor of Dennis.

Dennis was born in Sterling, Colorado to Quinten and Ethel (Stanley) Hutt on March 23, 1943. He was the second of six boys, where they grew up on a farm west of Merino, Colorado. Brothers Harley, Dennis, Richard, Larry, Lowell & Gary found the best of friends in one another. He attended Merino School where he graduated in 1961. After completing high school, Dennis began his lifelong career in the ag industry. He eventually worked for Sterling Truck and Equipment for nearly 30 years, selling and servicing red tractors until his retirement.

In late 1964, he took what he called “a free ride with Uncle Sam” where he spent 2 years in the US Army with much of that time spent in Korea. During his enlistment he made his way up to an E5 Class (sergeant) overseeing a motorpool in the mechanized infantry division of the US Army.

Upon his return, Dennis married his beloved wife of 56 years Kathi Edwards of Westminster, CO in 1966. They had two daughters, Denise & Vicki. In 1972 their dreams came true when they purchased a farm northwest of Sterling. The property had a sod house and 10 years later they built their home and filled it with family and memories.

Dennis was a very strong family man; those values began with his parents and brothers on the farm. As the brothers and their families grew, the bond between all of them has remained a priority. The importance of family was passed on to the next generation as he and his wife instilled those values with their children and beyond. Dennis supported Denise and Vicki through their activities and adventures, encouraging them to pursue their own passions.

And then he became a grandpa and his passion for family grew. Jessica, Cody & Micaela were treated to ice cream, doing chores in the barn, tinkering around the farm and many other adventures. As a grandparent, Dennis encouraged orneriness and fun. His great-grandkids Colton, Zayne, Trevin & Daxten added a whole new level of joy for Dennis. As his kids and grandkids brought more people into the family, Jeff, Andy, Kendra & Jordan were welcomed with open arms.

Although Dennis loved the farm, he wasn’t always a homebody, he and Kathi loved to travel and see other parts of the world. Whether they were traveling with friends, family or for work they always made the most of the experience.

Dennis loved the Northeast Colorado community and his involvement and services to the area were a huge part of who he was. He sat on many boards and committees through the years including, NJC Ag Diesel Advisory, Sterling Federal Credit Union, Colorado Hay Day, and The Elks and many m. He was a huge supporter of 4H & FFA.

Dennis made it very clear that he was never on a schedule but come every Wednesday, you could find him at the sale barn in Sterling. He had a friend around every corner, he never knew a stranger. He was very positive about life, appreciated the little things and was known for his bright sense of humor.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Quinten and Ethel Hutt.

Dennis is survived by his wife Kathi Hutt of Sterling; daughters Denise (Jeff) Ladd of Merino, CO, and Vicki Hutt of Greeley, CO; three grandchildren Jessica (Andy) Morell of Sterling; Cody Ladd (Kendra Cullison) of Higbee, Mo; Micaela Ladd (Jordan Karg) of Sterling; great-grandchildren Colton, Zayne, Trevin & Daxten Morell; brothers Harley (Linda) Hutt of Arizona; Richard (Marilyn) Hutt, Larry (Sandy) Hutt both of Sterling; Lowell (Linda) Hutt of Iliff, CO; Gary (Susan) Hutt of Loveland, CO; 19 nieces and nephews, 24 great nieces and nephews; friends that are also family include, but are not limited to, Ray and Jennifer Baldwin, Chuck an Irene Mansuetti, Sil Tadolini and honorary grandchild Paige Shino.

Contributions may be made to the Dennis Hutt Memorial Fund in the care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.