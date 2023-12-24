Obituary: HAROLD E. WEISBROOK

HAROLD E. WEISBROOK

Provided Photo

September 30, 1928 – December 15, 2023

Harold E. Weisbrook, 95, of Kimball, died at the Kimball County Manor on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Harold Emil Weisbrook was born in Fort Morgan, Colorado on September 30, 1928. He began his journey amidst the vast landscape of northeast Colorado. In his early years he was dedicated to his family’s farm, cultivating a connection with the land, a dedication that would follow him throughout his life. In 1951, duty called, leading Harold to enlist in the Army. However, fate intervened when his father fell ill in 1952, compelling Harold to prioritize family. He transitioned to the National Guard, serving faithfully until 1956. At a joyous social gathering, he encountered the love of his life, Elaine Schrack. They were united in marriage on June 16, 1957, in Kimball, their partnership became a cornerstone of his life. The couple continued to reside in northeast Colorado, their love strengthening with each passing year. Harold’s passions were as diverse as the Colorado seasons. From woodworking to monitoring the weather, he found solace in the great outdoors. Fishing, camping, and hunting became cherished pastimes, while the lively rhythms of square dancing and the camaraderie of card games with friends and family filled his evenings. The couple’s adventures extended far beyond Colorado’s borders, with memorable trips to Alaska, Hawaii, and a Caribbean cruise. These experiences enriched their lives, creating lasting memories that transcended time. In 2020, Harold and Elaine made a poignant move to Kimball County Manor, marking a new chapter in their lifelong journey. Throughout the years, Harold’s warmth, generosity, and unwavering commitment to family and friends endeared him to all who knew him. As we bid farewell to this remarkable man, let us remember Harold Weisbrook for the love he shared, the memories he created, and the legacy of resilience, family, and adventure that he leaves behind. May he rest in peace, surrounded by the echoes of a life well-lived.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years Elaine Weisbrook of Kimball, NE; children Cinthia White of Gothenburg, NE., Duane (Carma) Weisbrook and Mark (Sarah) Weisbrook both of Bushnell, NE; sisters Esther Wright of Crawford, NE., and Leora Roberts of Pine Bluffs, WY; grandchildren Jake (Jakeh) White, Matthew Weisbrook, Jessie (Matthew) McNally, Timothy (Lindsey) Weisbrook, Jaclyn (Daniel) Klinginsmith, Chase White (Shalene Winters), Brad (Holland) Weisbrook, Tyler (Katherine) Weisbrook; 22 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Hilda Weisbrook, son-in-law Monty White, nephew Ray Wright and Mother and Father-in-law Merle and Edna Schrack.

Funeral services for Harold will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at St. John’s Lutheran Church with Rev. Lincoln Winter and Rev. Ellery Steffensen officiating. Burial will follow in the Kimball Cemetery with military honors. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1:00 until 6:00 p.m. The family will be present from 4:00 to 6:00 to greet family and friends. Friends may also visit http://www.cantrellfh.com to view Harold’s Tribute Wall and share condolences and stories with the family. Memorials may be given to either Zion Lutheran Church of Grover, St. John’s Lutheran Church of Kimball or the Kimball County Manor. The services for Harold have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.