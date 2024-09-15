Obituary: HAROLD JAMES UNREIN

HAROLD JAMES UNREIN

Provided Photo

November 7, 1937 – August 9, 2024

Harold James Unrein, 86, passed away peacefully on August 9th, 2024, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born on November 7, 1937, Harold’s life was a rich tapestry of dedication, service, and a profound love for the cowboy way of life. Vigil and Rosary services were held at 6 pm on Thursday, August 15th at Tennant Funeral Home. Funeral Mass was at 10:00 am Friday, August 16th at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Michael Bodzioch celebrating. Inurnment followed at Riverside Cemetery.

A lifelong cowboy, Harold was a proud member of the Pro Rodeo Cowboy Association and the Single Steer Roping Association. His love for horses and cattle was not just a profession but a deep-seated passion that he carried with him throughout his life. As a farmer, auctioneer, and blade hand for the county, he dedicated his days to the land and the animals he cherished. Roping and driving horses brought him immense joy, traveling with his friends and family to these events.

In 1994, Harold joined the Colorado Auctioneer Association, where his leadership skills shone brightly. He served on the board and worked diligently through the ranks, eventually becoming the President of the Association in 2024, a role he was honored to hold.

Harold’s voice was a familiar sound to many, as he shared his humor and insights during the road report on the local radio station. His witty commentary earned the station awards, and his presence on the airwaves will be fondly remembered.

A devoted family man, Harold’s commitment to his loved ones was unwavering. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus and The Sterling Elks Lodge 1336, where he exemplified the values of service and community spirit. Harold also served his country with honor, spending 3 years in the Army National Guard, and 3 years in the reserves.

Harold is preceded in death by his Father Lawrence and Mother Mabel, brother-in-law, Jim Atkin, and his sister, Joan Atkin. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 62 years, Dorothy; his sons, Arlen (wife Carrie), Rod (wife LeeAnne), and Daryl (wife Brenda); and his cherished grandchildren, Peyton and Hayden.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Harold Unrein Memorial Auctioneer Scholarship Fund at Rolling Hills Bank & Trust, 1404 16th St., Wheatland, WY 82201 and Hospice of The Plains.

Harold James Unrein leaves behind a legacy of hard work, dedication, and a life well-lived. His memory will be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him, and he will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and community.