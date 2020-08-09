Obituary: HAROLD L. ZIEGLER

HAROLD L. ZIEGLER

HAROLD L. ZIEGLER, 88

July 12, 1932 – August 4, 2020

Alamosa, Colorado

Lifelong Alamosa Rancher and Farmer Harold L. Ziegler, 88, died August 4, 2020 at the San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center in Alamosa.

Harold was born in Alamosa, Colorado to Frank and Mabel Anderson Ziegler on July 12, 1932. He married Elaine White in Alamosa on February 11, 1956. They enjoyed more than 45 years together until her death in 2002.

Harold loved working as a Farmer and Rancher and enjoyed every aspect, especially his cows. He was active in water resources for the San Luis Valley and was instrumental in his assistance with the Closed Basin Project. He was named Water Manager of the year for Division III of the Colorado Division of Water Resources, served on the Commonwealth Irrigation Company Board for 31 years, and as president for 15 years, served on the Colorado Water and Power Authority, received the Outstanding Young Farmer Award through the United States Jaycees, and was baptized in and a lifelong member of the Alamosa Presbyterian Church. Harold also served on the Mosca/Hooper Fire Board. He developed many new friendships throughout his years serving the community on the various boards and ventures he participated in.

Harold’s grandchildren were the highlight of his life. He never knew a stranger and often struck up a conversation with whomever he came in contact with, whether he knew them or not. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing cards.

Harold is survived by his children Debra Ziegler of Denver, CO, Lori Ann (Martin) Reynolds of Alamosa, CO, Gerald (Jeri Young) Ziegler of Alamosa, CO, and Brenda (Peter) Costner of Elizabeth, CO; his grandchildren Brandon Ziegler, Amy (Travis) Garoutte, Sara (Mitch) Miller, Kenneth Reynolds, Christy (Kip) McCormick, Lisa Ziegler (Chris McMann), Aaron (Taylor Escheman) Ziegler, Kinsley Costner and Katie Costner; 11 great-grandchildren; his sister Dorothy Jean Ziegler of Alamosa and his brother Donald Ziegler of Golden, CO; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his infant children Venda and Darrell Ziegler, his wife Elaine, his sister Mary Ellen Lanzone, his brothers Aaron Ziegler and Delmer Ziegler.

A Funeral Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Living Water Bible Fellowship in Alamosa. Interment with military honors will be follow services in the Alamosa Cemetery. Contributions are suggested in his memory to Children’s Hospital Colorado at: https://secure.childrenscoloradofoundation.org

Rogers Family Mortuary is in care of the arrangements. To leave online words of strength, remarks and condolences for Harold’s family, please visit http://www.RogersFunerals.com