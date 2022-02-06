Obituary: Harold Leon ” Bud ” Gardner
July 12, 1951 – January 24, 2022
Mountain man/Trapper
Harold Leon “ Bud” Gardner was
born in Glenwood Springs, on July
12,1951 to William “ Harry” and
Irene Marie ( Artaz) Gardner. He
passed away in the early morning
hours of January 24,2022 due to
complication of pneumonia.
Bud was raised in the Roaring
Fork valley, he attended Glenwood
Springs schools, graduating in
1970.
Bud married Cori Holman in
1975, together they had one daughter, Amy Sue. They later divorced.
In 1984 He married Verna Rae
Tibbets, she brought 2 sons to this
union Taj and Shane Cooper, Bud
raised and loved them as his own.
Verna passed away in 2017.
Bud was employed by the City of
Glenwood Springs water department for 28 years, he retired in
2017. A man of many talents, Bud
held various other jobs in his life.
He was employed by the USFS,
Garfield County road and bridge
for 10 years, as well as a welder,
ranch hand, heavy equipment operator and helper to anyone and
everyone that needed him. Bud was
a talented wood worker and over all
amazing cowboy.
Known to all as the “Skunk Whisper” of Garfield county, Bud was a
federally licensed trapper, he not
only trapped skunks but any other
varmint that was making a home in
a place it did not belong.
Bud is survived by his daughter
Amy Sue, father Harry, sister Terry
Cerise, and brother Kenny Gardner. Nephews Michael and John
Gardner, ted and Kenny Ward,
nieces Laura and Jenny Ward. As
well as numerous extended family.
Bud was proceed in death by his
mother Irene, sister Stacey, brother
Paul and step son Taj Cooper.
According to his wishes he has
be cremated and his ashes will be
spred on the Flat Tops, his second
home.
A memorial is planned for May
14,2022 at the Jolley Ranch pond
and campground,New Castle Co. Details will be published at a later date
