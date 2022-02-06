Obituary: Harold Leon ” Bud ” Gardner

Harold Leon " Bud " Gardner

Provided Photo

July 12, 1951 – January 24, 2022

Mountain man/Trapper

Harold Leon “ Bud” Gardner was

born in Glenwood Springs, on July

12,1951 to William “ Harry” and

Irene Marie ( Artaz) Gardner. He

passed away in the early morning

hours of January 24,2022 due to

complication of pneumonia.

Bud was raised in the Roaring

Fork valley, he attended Glenwood

Springs schools, graduating in

1970.

Bud married Cori Holman in

1975, together they had one daughter, Amy Sue. They later divorced.

In 1984 He married Verna Rae

Tibbets, she brought 2 sons to this

union Taj and Shane Cooper, Bud

raised and loved them as his own.

Verna passed away in 2017.

Bud was employed by the City of

Glenwood Springs water department for 28 years, he retired in

2017. A man of many talents, Bud

held various other jobs in his life.

He was employed by the USFS,

Garfield County road and bridge

for 10 years, as well as a welder,

ranch hand, heavy equipment operator and helper to anyone and

everyone that needed him. Bud was

a talented wood worker and over all

amazing cowboy.

Known to all as the “Skunk Whisper” of Garfield county, Bud was a

federally licensed trapper, he not

only trapped skunks but any other

varmint that was making a home in

a place it did not belong.

Bud is survived by his daughter

Amy Sue, father Harry, sister Terry

Cerise, and brother Kenny Gardner. Nephews Michael and John

Gardner, ted and Kenny Ward,

nieces Laura and Jenny Ward. As

well as numerous extended family.

Bud was proceed in death by his

mother Irene, sister Stacey, brother

Paul and step son Taj Cooper.

According to his wishes he has

be cremated and his ashes will be

spred on the Flat Tops, his second

home.

A memorial is planned for May

14,2022 at the Jolley Ranch pond

and campground,New Castle Co. Details will be published at a later date