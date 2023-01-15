Obituary: HARRY RAYMOND MEYER

HARRY RAYMOND MEYER

Provided Photo

November 12, 1940 – November 18, 2022

Harry Raymond Meyer Jr. (82) of Johnstown, CO passed away peacefully on November 18, 2022. A Colorado native, Harry grew up on a ranch in Kremmling, Colorado where he developed his love of the livestock industry. He enjoyed raising many types of farm animals as well as participating in 4-H for many years. In his early years, he was known to be a local pool shark and helped build portions of the Eisenhour tunnel. After marrying his wife Carolyn and moving to the front range to raise his family, he became a well-known cattle buyer and feeder and the best in the region for over 50 years. He enjoyed fishing, coaching little league football, and supporting the underdog throughout his life. Harry also treasured the friendships he made with many farmers, cattlemen, vets, and ranchers along the way. As a man who rose from humble beginnings, he founded several successful businesses along the way including Meyer Duroc’s, Norcolo Feeders, and HM Angus. He loved his family, his wife, his children, and especially his grandchildren more than anything else in this world.

Harry is survived by his wife, Carolyn, his children Boyd (Allison) and Wendy (Matt), his grandchildren Gavin (Megan), Cayden, Mason (Diana), Lance, Brenden, and Paige; his great-grandchildren Luke, Jaxson, Bowen, and Holden. He is also survived by his sisters Merilyn (Jim) and Renee; sister-in-law Claudia; nephews Sean and Scott, nieces Stephanie, Debbie, Tammi, Tifanee, Kristin, and Karin.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, January 28 at Grace Community Church in Johnstown, CO. Family and friends are invited to attend & celebrate Harry’s life. A small desert reception will follow the service at 2:00 pm.