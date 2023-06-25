Obituary: HARVEY OSCAR NELSON

HARVEY OSCAR NELSON

June 10, 1930 – June 19, 2023

Harvey Oscar Nelson had a passion for vintage tractors and farming. The founder of the Yesteryear Farm Show in Longmont, Colorado, he passed away peacefully on June, 19th 2023. He leaves behind a legacy of dedication, and a deep appreciation for the farming heritage. Harvey’s journey began on June 10, 1930, in Strandburg, South Dakota, where he was born to Joseph and Esther Nelson.

Harvey was very proud to be known as a farmer.

He moved his family from South Dakota to Colorado in 1965 after finding employment as a mechanic for Arnold Brothers Ford in Boulder. Eventually he ventured out on his own and started Harvey Nelson Equipment in 1985, and it was there that he established the Yesteryear Farm Show in Longmont. This annual event became a cherished tradition for enthusiasts of vintage tractors and farming machinery, showcasing the rich history and craftsmanship of a bygone era.

Harvey had a rich life. He was a farmer, but he had also worn many other hats. He had been a park ranger in the Black Hills of South Dakota, the fire chief in Labolt, he owned a mechanic shop and wrecker service, and he was the “Scoutmaster” (leader) of an organized camping “caravan” in Colorado. So many hats. He was also the chief saddle repairer, horse behaviorist, and hay maker. I often joked with him that he had owned most tractors in the area at least three times. He was a busy man.

Harvey was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Nelson, his parents Joseph and Esther Nelson, his brother Stan Nelson, his sister Elaine Hartwig, his granddaughter Robin, his grandson Jaise, and stepson Ed Aldridge. Several years ago he ‘adopted’ a new baby boy named Bob Howard, another son! Bob was a cherished member of the family, who was called home on April 6, 2023. I have no doubt he was the first to greet him.

Although his departure leaves a void in the hearts of those who loved him, Harvey’s memory will forever be cherished.

He is survived by his sister Janis Frentz and his children: Steven (Kim) Nelson, Katherine (Jay) Lodge, Valerie (Paul) Tams, Connie Nelson, and stepdaughter Lorraina Ackelson. Harvey also leaves behind a rich legacy of grandchildren, including Thor, Michael, Brooke, Taylor, Tony, Jayme, Trystan, and step-grandson Terry, who will forever be inspired by his passion for vintage tractors and the farming way of life. He is also survived by great-grandchildren Harper and Declan.

Harvey Oscar Nelson’s unwavering dedication to preserving the heritage of vintage tractors and his unwavering love for his family will be remembered fondly by all who were fortunate enough to have known him. As we say goodbye to a remarkable individual, let us celebrate the life of Harvey, a visionary whose contributions will continue to inspire generations to come.

Services will be held Tuesday, June 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Community Faith Lutheran Church, 9775 Ute Hwy (Hwy 66) in Longmont, CO.

Harvey’s full obituary can be found at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/longmont-co/harvey-nelson-11340128