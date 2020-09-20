Obituary: HENERY MICHAEL KARRE

HENERY MICHAEL KARRE

HENERY

MICHAEL KARRE, 78

June 21, 1942 – September 13, 2020

Greeley, Colorado

Henry Michael Karre was born June 21, 1942 to September 13, 2020. Sadly, Henry passed away at Spring Creek Nursing Home in Ft. Collins, of complications from advanced alzheimer’s. Born in Ord, Nebraska to Howard and Gladys (Snell) Karre. He resided in Greeley for most of his life. He graduated in 1960 from Greeley High.

He married Carol Ann Peterson on May 26, 1962 in Greeley. They had a sheep farm and put up grass hay. They raised Registered Suffolk Sheep, Rambouillet range ewes and market goats. He knew good sheep and had many champion breeding stock as well as the market lambs he raised and sold, did very well. He loved rodeo, horses, always had a dog and barn cats.

He loved attending his grandkids’ sporting events. He enjoyed their 4H projects. He loved to travel, loved Dairy Queen loved lunching with his sister and brothers whenever he could. He enjoyed visiting his friends and traveling back to Nebraska to see his cousins.

They lost their son, Quint, in a tragic car wreck in 1995. Carol passed away from ovarian cancer in 2004.

He was a pipe fitter/welder by trade for 38 years. He proudly worked for UA Local 208, Denver. Henry was a life-member of 208. He was an expert craftsman and could build anything or fix anything, repair gates, family plumbing problems (busman’s holiday!), and enjoyed the details of building anything from scratch.

He worked at NCMC when it was still Greeley Hospital, the packing house, Kodak, all the major powerhouses in this area. He worked hard all his life. He had a tremendous work ethic.

He leaves behind two grandchildren, Preston Karre (Tana Wolfe) and Tyla (Marcus) Walker and great-granddaughter Quinn. Daughter-in-law, Kris (Tyler) Knez. His sister, Ruby Ogden-Darrington; brothers, Retd. Lt. Col. Bob (Janice) Karre, Gary Karre, Denny (Toni) Karre. Numerous nieces and nephews. Sister-in-law, Betty Hatfield; brothers-in-law, Rich (Jane) Peterson and Bill (Marsha) Peterson. Daughter, Holly King.

He was preceded in death by Pink and Larry Peterson.

We would like to thank the entire staff at Spring Creek Nursing Home in Ft. Collins, for their love, care, assistance for all they’ve attended for Henry.

Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. September 23rd, 2020 at Stoddard Funeral Home. Luncheon will be served at Z Ranch Event Center, 29251 Weld CR 53, Greeley, Colorado 80631 provided by his daughter-in-law, Kris and Tyler Knez to follow the service.

Cremation and Inurnment beside his wife, Carol and son, Quint as well as near his parents at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association. In addition, donations can also be made to Pathways Hospice. Both, in care of Stoddard Funeral Home 3205 W. 28th Street Greeley, Colorado 80634.