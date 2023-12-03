Obituary: HENRY LAPP JR.

HENRY LAPP JR.

– November 22, 2023

Henry Lapp Jr., 89 of Gill, Co passed away on November 22, 2023 on his farm.

Mr. Lapp was born west of Lucerne, Co in a sod house to Margaret Hoffman and Henry Lapp Sr. He spent his childhood on farms in northeastern Colorado and around Mitchell, NE. He attended Valley View School. Henry farmed south of Kersey, CO and was employed by Kuner-Monfort feedlot in Kersey. He retired in 1997.

Mr. Lapp was married to Cecilia Hoffman for 29 years until her death in 1995. He married Nancy Blackman in 2001 and they were married until his death.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents and five step-children, Pat Stout, Jerry Hoffman, Diane Ogle, Richard Hoffman and Randy Blackman.

Henry is survived by his wife, Nancy, his sister Janet Oslo and brother Jack Lapp. He is also survived by his step children, Alvin, Don & Ted Hoffman, Norma Dixon, Sheryl Hill, Lorraine Johnson, Roxanne, Ron, Rod, Rex & Roy Blackman. Henry is also survived by 34 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.

A Visitation will be held 9:00 am on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Stoddard Funeral Home, 3205 W. 28th Street, Greeley, Colorado 80634. Memorial Service will begin after the visitation at 10:00 am at Stoddard Funeral Home. Burial will be held 11:00 am following the service at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 3400 W. 28th Street, Greeley, Colorado 80634. Reception will begin following the Burial Service at Stoddard Funeral Home. Casual dress will be fine.

Please join us in celebrating Henry’s life. He will be greatly missed.