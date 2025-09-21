Obituary: HENRY (SHERMAN) MAUCK JR.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

HENRY (SHERMAN) MAUCK JR.

September 21, 1962 – September 6, 2025

Henry Sherman Mauck, Jr. (known as Sherman) was born September 21, 1962, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Henry S. Mauck and Esther (Nicks) Mauck. He passed away on September 6, 2025, at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, Colorado, of complications from Multiple Sclerosis, at the age of 62.

Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, September 27, at Sterling Elks Lodge, 321 Ash Street, Sterling. Halouska Family Chaney-Reager Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Wear your favorite Broncos, Rockies, or CSU shirt.

Sherman grew up in Simla and Niwot, graduating from Niwot High School, and then graduated from Colorado State University with a Master’s Degree in Animal Science and Reproductive Physiology. He was in the Honors program, a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity, and the CSU Meats Judging team.

He met his wife, Jodi, through AGR while at CSU, and they married in 1984. They had 2 sons, Jared, and Evan.

Sherman and Jodi initially lived near Bristol in SE Colorado while working for CSU Extension, and he transferred to Sterling in 1990. About 5 years later he worked for Smart Brothers near Atwood and thoroughly enjoyed farming and feeding cattle. He later worked for South Platte Vet Supply until a hip replacement and MS caused early retirement in 2018.

When he was physically able, Sherman loved spending time in the mountains fishing for brook trout, and hunting elk with his dad, uncle, and others. He enjoyed fall deer hunting with his dad and family. He passed that love of hunting, fishing, and the outdoors to his son, Jared, and loved to hear about Jared’s and others’ hunting adventures. Raising sheep, cattle, and Boer goats were his favorites.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Evan, sister JoAnn Bostic, brother-in-law Darrel Conway, and infant brother Johnny.

Sherman is survived by his wife, Jodi, son Jared (Kristah) and Baby Mauck due in February, sister Susan Conway, sister Janet Nienhuser (James), and 8 nieces and nephews, and 8 greats.

In lieu of flowers, Sherman requested donations be made to either the Merino Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 122, Merino, CO 80741, or Washington County 4-H, 118 Birch Akron, CO 80720, or Logan County 4-H Council, 508 S. 10th Ave, Sterling, CO 80751.