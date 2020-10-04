Obituary: Howard M. Diehl

Howard M. Diehl

Howard M. Diehl, 86, of Carr, Colorado passed away peacefully at home on September 4, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Howard was born in Greeley, CO., son of the late Melvin J. and Beatrice J. Diehl. Howard married Donna Mae Elsberry, his wife two months short of 58 years, in Greeley, CO. He is survived by his wife, Donna; sons, Rodney A. (Wanda) and LeRoy L. (Jennifer); granddaughters, Bailey E. and Brady M. Diehl; niece, Charlotte (Ron) Shetler and nephew, Michael Diehl.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers; Billy Ray and Grover Warren Diehl; and nephew, James L. Diehl.

Howard grew up in the Nunn/Carr communities and lived his whole life on the ranch. He graduated from Nunn High School and started ranching and farming with his brother, Bill. They built up a registered Hereford herd based from the first Hereford heifer that his dad, Melvin, purchased in 1934, as well as their dryland wheat land enterprise. Later on the ranch added to the Hereford herd to include two other breeds of registered cattle to include both Salers and Gelbvieh. Sales were jointly with Sidwell Herefords at the Sidwell facility. In 1968, Diehl Herefords developed their own sale facility to have sales on their own.

The ranch was very successful showing cattle at many state fairs and the National Western Stock Show for many years. It was a privilege to host many foreign visitors to the ranch to promote the cattle to other countries (selling to Hungary and Mexico with semen sales to Australia) as well as viewing the operation. We were so fortunate to have had wonderful support from our community, neighbors and friends.

On Howard’s behalf, the family would like to thank the numerous friends and community members alike for their help and support over the years. He was always humbled and grateful for their help in the success of our family’s operation.

Howard served as a 4-H representative to the Weld County Fair Board, member of the West Greeley Soil Conservation Board, President of the Upper Platte River Association of Soil Conservation Boards, President of the Colorado Hereford Association, managed Colorado Hereford Association Tours, served as Secretary / Treasurer of the Ray Springle (Hereford) Scholarship Fund, Colorado Hereford Association Breeder of the year 1989, President of the Colorado Salers Association, manager of the Colorado Salers Bull Test, member of the American Salers Association Performance Committee, member of the American Salers Association Show Committee which set the rules of the Salers Shows and named judges for the National Shows, elected to the Poudre School Board, elected to the Larimer County VocTec Board of Directors serving as Vice President, hosted a tour for Young Farmers during their convention and Grand Marshall for the Wellington 4th of July Parade in 2019.

Thank you to all his friends and family that have been a part of Howard’s life. He will be greatly missed. A graveside service was held September 11, 2020 at the Grandview Cemetery in Fort Collins, CO.

Due to the COVID virus, only a limited number of visitors could be present. We were grateful that the service could be held and appreciate all the help from the staff at Allnutt Drake Chapel and Grandview Cemetery for making this possible.

Thank you to Pastor Gibb Green for officiating at the service. You may visit http://www.allnuttftcollins.com to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.