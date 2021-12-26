Obituary: ILLENE ALICE KAISER

ILLENE ALICE KAISER

Provided Photo

September 3, 1938 – December 17, 2021

Illene Alice Kaiser, 83 of Merino, CO passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 17, 2021 in Sterling. A closed casket funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 23 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with Pastor Kristie Firme officiating. Illene will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery.

Illene was born September 3, 1938 in New Raymer, Colorado to Glenn and Viola (Knoll) Bringelson. She graduated from New Raymer High School and Northeastern Junior College. She married Stanley C. Kaiser on March 30, 1958 in Merino, Colorado. The couple made their home in Merino for over 60 years. Illene worked in the Merino School District for over 20 years. She was active in numerous civil organizations and served as the Merino Town mayor. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved farming, ranching, and gardening.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters Marcella Wirth and Phyllis Jones.

Illene is survived by her husband Stan Kaiser; sons David Kaiser and wife Denita of Scottsdale, AZ; Craig Kaiser and wife Donna of Broomfield, CO; and daughter Shawna Hert and husband Shawn of Parker, CO; grandchildren Kyle Kaiser, Morgan Borro and husband Jake, Aric Kaiser and wife Morgan, Andrea Hert, Callie Kaiser, Ryan Hert and Tyler Hert.

To help share her love of reading and books, Illene’s family asks memorial contributions to be made to Sterling Public Library, PO Box 4000, Sterling, CO, 80751.