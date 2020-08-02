Obituary: IMA HODGES

IMA HODGES

Provided Photo

IMA HODGES, 79

September 27, 1940 – July 23, 2020

Bingham, Nebraska

Irma Josephine (Burton) Hodges was born the sixth of seven children to Charles E. and Ida K. Burton on September 27, 1940. She was raised on the Burton Ranch off Highway 2 near Bingham, NE.

Irma was predeceased by four brothers: Howard, Vernon, Frank and Harold. Her sisters, Pauline (Bryant) Prewitt and Betty (Robert) Douglas, also passed on before her leaving her as the final sibling of the Charles Burton family.

She is survived by her children; Timothy Hodges of Sierra Vista, AZ, Stephen Hodges of Avon, CO/ Bingham, NE, Suzanne (Jim) Reed of Huachuca City, AZ, and Tracy (Dean) Vincent of Leadville CO. She had nine grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

She will be missed by many.