Obituary: IRENE REICHERT

IRENE REICHERT

Provided Photo

IRENE

REICHERT, 91

January 11, 1929 – November 23, 2020

Chappell, Nebraska

Irene Reichert, loving and devoted Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt and Friend passed away at her home Monday, November 23, 2020 at age 91.

She was born January 11, 1929 to Henry J. and Lydia (Reider) Lesser, the fourth of seven children. She was baptized at home on the family farm southeast of Mead, Colorado. At 15, she was confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church in Longmont. She attended Mead and Johnstown schools. In 1948, her father, age 44, passed and it was with Harry’s encouragement, she finished her senior year to graduate from Mead High School.

On Sunday, September 26, 1948, she married Harry Reichert at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Loveland. She sang in a German choir and for three years, she was employed with Woolworth. This union was blessed with four children: Larry, Harvey, Darlene and Diane.

She was elated to become a mother and Christina Reichert, her mother-in-law, taught her to sew and crochet so she could make her sons’ clothes out of flour sacks. She later embroidered tea towels and pillow cases.

She stayed busy as a mother and farm wife. Irene and Harry lived and farmed in the Fort Collins, Berthoud and Johnstown areas. She worked alongside her husband in raising their family, planting and harvesting crops and tending their livestock. Irene cooked many meals for her family, friends and hired farm help. She enjoyed gardening, canning and especially picking blackberries. She was an excellent cook and made all the German dishes and was known for her Lemon Chiffon Cake.

She loved keeping an immaculate home and yard and enjoyed trips to the casinos to make those machines ring. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Loveland and devoted her time to the children’s many activities. She enjoyed traveling to see her grandchildren and loved being a grandma.

In 2004, Irene and Harry moved to Julesburg to help Larry farm. As years progressed, Harry and Larry cared for her and her daily needs. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and in 2019, they moved to Chappell, NE where she passed at home.

She was welcomed into heaven by her parents: Henry and Lydia; brothers and sister-in-laws: LeRoy (Dorothy) Lesser; Raymond Lesser and Elmer Lesser; sisters and brother-in-laws: Ruth (Leroy) Lowery; Florene (Jack) Stotts; and Ruby Lesser.

Left to cherish Irene’s memory are: Harry, husband of 72 years and Larry Reichert, both of Chappell, NE; Harvey (Karon) Reichert, Loveland, CO; Darlene Meyers, Claremont, CA and Diane (Gary) Ray, Bayard, NE. Two grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 6 great step-grandchildren. Many beloved nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:00am at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Sterling with Rev. Trenton D. Christensen officiating. Interment will be the Riverside Cemetery in Sterling.

Visitation will be on Friday, December 4 from 2pm until 5pm at the Prairie Hills Funeral Home in Julesburg. As well as one hour prior to service time, at the church in Sterling.

Prairie Hills Funeral Home of Julesburg is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared at prairiehillsjulesburg.com, where a recording of the service will be posted.

Our family gives a special thank you to Mom’s care givers: Candice Hodges, Tina Penfield and Home Health Nurse Nicky Bean. They have been a blessing and comfort to Mom and our family.

She will be remembered for her commitment in the Lord and her life of service to her family.