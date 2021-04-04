Obituary: Ivan Lynn Brownlee

Ivan Lynn Brownlee

Ivan “Lynn” Brownlee of Kersey, Colorado passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the age of 86. He was born on July 15, 1934 to James C. and Bertha E. (Heindel) Brownlee and was a brother to Gene (Helen Brownlee), Lyle (Cheryl Brownlee), and Kent (Nelda Brownlee, deceased) and grew up northeast of Eckley, Colorado.

As a young man, Lynn graduated from Eckley High School in 1952 and in April 1957 drafted in the United States Army in the 47th Infantry Division, stationed in Fort Lewis, Washington. He was discharged in April of 1959 and awarded the Expert Infantry Badge and the Good Conduct Medal. In 1999, he retired from Monfort of Colorado and from there worked for Growling Bear Construction Company.

On February 12, 1956, Lynn married Ruby (Brown) Brownlee at the Methodist Church of Wray and had four children, Steve (Jean) Brownlee, Craig, Todd, and Michelle (LeRoy) Williams. He was the proud grandfather to four grandchildren, Cody (Katy) Williams, Sara (Darren) Bacon and Stephanie and Katelyn Brownlee; three great-grandchildren, Trinity and Danika Williams, and baby girl F. Bacon; and beloved dog Rusty. He is also survived by brother Lyle (Cheryl), sisters-in-law Helen Brownlee, Mazie Chartier, Marianne Brown, and Evelyn Brown.

He is preceded in death by his parents James and Bertha; brothers Gene and Kent (Nelda); brothers-in-law Elmer Brown, Don and Carolyn Brown, Ross and Irene Brown, Max and Joyce Brown, Phil Brown, and Bob Chartier; sisters-in-law Fern (Bud) Lippert, Easter (Eddie) Palmer, LaVonne Thomas, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 PM on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Moser Funeral Home, 3501 South 11th Avenue, Greeley. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Moser Funeral Home with a celebration of life at the Moose Lodge, 3456 11th Avenue, Greeley. Casual dress is welcome. Please visit https://my.gather.app/remember/ivan-brownlee to view the livestream service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Calvary Chapel of Greeley. Lynn enjoyed his stay at Fair Acres Manor and was fond of the nurses who worked for him, and on his behalf, the family would like to extend their thanks to them.

