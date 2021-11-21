Obituary: J.D. Wright

J.D. Wright

Provided Photo

August 31, 1935 – November 8, 2021

John David (J.D.) Wright, 86, passed away November 8, 2021 in Pueblo, Colorado. He was born on August 31, 1935 in Colorado Springs to John Sidney and Lillie (Codding) Wright.

J.D. was raised in Vineland, Colorado where he had numerous adventures with his younger brothers, Donald Francis and Lawrence Sidney. In 1951 the family relocated to a farm and ranch north of Fowler in the same country his grandmother homesteaded. J.D. attended Fowler High School and graduated in 1953 before going back to the Pueblo area where he worked in the trucking industry. In 1958 J.D. was drafted into the United States Army and served in Korea following the Korean War.

Shortly after he returned home to the family farm and ranch he and Joyce Elaine Watson began dating and married in 1962. Joyce and J.D. farmed, ranched, sold seed and fertilizer, ran a mechanic shop, and raised two daughters, Margaret Elaine and Traci Lynn.

J.D. had a passion for his community and served numerous organizations including the Olney-Boone Conservation district where he worked tirelessly to preserve the prairie lands he loved. For over 50 years J.D. was a member of Fowler Christian Church.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Wright of the family home; his daughters, Elaine (Larry) White of Olney Springs; Traci (David) Kinnischtzke of Fountain; grandchildren, Shadoe (Mahrisa) White, Shaylin White, Caleb White, Abigail (Chris) Jones, Emily Kinnischtzke, Joshua Kinnischtzke, Lindsey Kinnischtzke; great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Haven and Kaden White; brother, Lawrence (Shirley) Wright; sister-in-law, Nancy Wright; numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sid and Lillie Wright; brother, Donald Wright; and infant grandson, Jake David Kinnischtzke.

As per J.D.’s request the family held a private burial at Highland Cemetery north of Boone officiated by his friend, Vernon Dillon. Ford Ustick Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.fordustick.com . J.D.’s family would love to have stories, memories, and pictures of J.D. shared for everyone to enjoy on his Facebook page or emailed to m.elaine.white@gmail.com .

Because conservation was J.D.’s passion the family suggests, with gratitude, memorials be made to Olney-Boone Conservation District, J.D. Wright Scholarship Foundation, 200 S. 10th Street, Rocky Ford, CO 81067