Obituary: Jack Beach

Jack Beach

January 17, 2032 – April 19, 2022

Jack Beach of Fruita, CO passed away peacefully at the age of 90 after a few months of declining health. He was born January 17, 1932 in Yuma, CO to Steve and Ilo Beach. The family eventually moved to Steamboat Springs, Ridgway, DeBeque and Fruita where they ranched, raising foundation bred Quarter Horses and quality cattle. His ranch years were dedicated to his love for ranch life, family and friends. Jack appreciated good horses and was proud that their horses could be used on the ranch and compete in the arena. He earned the respect of many cowboys with his ranch and race horses. He enjoyed the day to day work of ranching and also the thrill of gathering wild cattle in the rough country of the Bookcliffs with many cowboy friends. He enjoyed watching rodeo his entire life, traveling to all the big rodeos in the States and Canada. Cheyenne Frontier Days was a favorite, his most recent trip there in July of 2021 with kids and grandkids.

He served in the Army during the Korean War. He was proud to be a Veteran!

Jack was lucky to have two loving women in his life. He married Beverly Koch in 1957. They raised their kids with lots of love and supported anything their kids wanted to do. Their home was a gathering place for all of their kids’ friends and Jack and Bev were considered second parents by many of those. After Beverly’s passing in 1992, Jack and Louise Doyal became life partners. They enjoyed many years of traveling and took great care of one another.

Jack worked for the Division of Wildlife for 34 years, finally retiring at the age of 85!! He liked his work and loved the people he worked with.

He spent his life enjoying and watching his kids and grand kids compete in sports and rodeos. Hunting, fishing and camping were favorite pastimes, especially with good friends and family. His shooting ability amazed his grandkids every time they were hunting or target shooting.

If Jack was your friend, you were friends for life–he was blessed with many! He was loyal and honest–his handshake meant something! He cherished his family and friendships more than fortune or fame. He will be remembered and missed.

He is survived by his life partner, Louise Doyal, and children Kent (Sue), Steve (Mikeque), Rex, and Jake (Janelle) Beach, Linda Forrest (Pat) and grandchildren Deanna, Kara and Sean Beach, Jordan Hill, Allee and Kalee Beach, Ryley and Rory Beach, J.C. and Caitlin Forrest, and great grand kids Orien Beach, Angus Forrest, and Quinten and Peyton Hill. Also his best dog, Bozzie.