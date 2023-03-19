Obituary: Jack Berger

Jack Berger

Provided Photo

January 26, 1943 – February 28, 2023

Jack Berger Jr. passed away in the early morning hours of February 28th, 2023 as the sun was rising on his beloved family farm. He was able to fulfill his wishes of coming home and being surrounded by family and friends that loved him in the days prior to his death. The Circle of Life is now complete as he was greeted in heaven by his loving Dad, Mom, two brothers and sister.

Jack was born on January 26, 1943 to Jack and Barbara (Hochnadel) Berger. He was the youngest of four children and lived on the family farm his entire life.

On November 6, 1965, he married the love of his life, Sandy Goetz. They recently celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary. He would say the secret to a long and happy marriage was to be able to say with conviction “Yes, Dear” and “Your right, Dear”. He would say “Happy wife, Happy life”. And we were happy.

Jack attended Fort Lupton schools, graduating in 1961. He was active in school as Head Boy in his senior year and participated in choir, band, plays, football, basketball, baseball and other school clubs. He was chosen to play on the Colorado All Star Football team while in high school. He was awarded a Football scholarship to UNC. After finishing one year of schooling there, he came home to help on the family farm. He continued farming there until his death.

In 1965, Jack joined the Air National Guard and was active for six years before being Honorably Discharged. One of his fondest memories was going to Antigua and building radio and satellite towers.

Jack was also involved in church and community. He was a life long member of St. William Catholic Church and served as Lector, Usher, Choir Member and helped with the Fall Festival. He was a Third Degree Knight’s of Columbus member and belonged to this Catholic Men’s organization for over 55 years.

Throughout his children’s school years, he proudly served on the Fort Lupton school board and was very involved with their school activities. He also served as a member on the Brantner Ditch Board for many years.

Farming was always one of his first loves. During his years in farming, Jack received many awards, some being from growing sugar beets for Great Western Sugar and barley for Coors Brewing. He also grew corn and alfalfa and wheat. Another great accomplishment was when he and his Dad started raising Black Angus cattle. For Jack, Faith, Family, Friends and FARMING were his life.

When he had free time, he enjoyed playing cards, eating out and going for drives with his family. He loved the holidays – especially Christmas. But what he really enjoyed was a drive to his “home away from home”, Blackhawk.

Jack is survived by his loving wife, Sandy, his son Michael (Marilyn), his daughter Melissa (Bob) Torbet, Grandchildren Jack Torbet (Little Jack), Madison Casados (Angel Garcia) and Great Grandchildren, Armando and Giovanni.

Left to lovingly remember all the good times spent with their Uncle are his nieces and nephews, Barb, Pat, Lori, Susan, Scott, Mark, David, Bob, Cathy, Tricia, Jeff, Lisa, Jessica, Jacob, Alivia and Steven and their families. He will be remembered fondly by his brothers-in-laws Tom and Steven (Tracy) and sisters-in-laws Sharon and Jody (Eduardo).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Barbara, his brother, John, his brother and sister-in-law, Leo and Ruby, his sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Jack Markley, nephew, Jim Berger, Father-in-law and Mother-in-law, Ed and Agnes Goetz, brother-in-law, Dennis, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gerald (Butch) and Phyllis, and nephew, Rodney.

Jack lived a good and honorable life – he was loved and he will be missed.