Obituary: Jack D. Lawrence

Jack D. Lawrence

Provided Photo

November 22, 1930 – October 9, 2022

Jack D. Lawrence, 91, of Nunn, CO passed away peacefully at The Center at Rock Creek in

Fort Collins on Sunday October 9,2022. Jack was born November 22,1930, to James A and Ina Mae (Williams) Lawrence in Fort Collins CO. Jack spent most of his early life in the Fort Collins area and graduated from Fort Collins High School. He attended Colorado A&M (CSU) until he enlisted in the US Army in Oct 1951. He was stationed at Eielson AFB Fairbanks North Star, Alaska. He was Honorably Discharged in Sept 1953. On April 29, 1952, he married Dolores

“Dee” A. Emery north of Windsor, CO. They lived in the Livermore, CO area for 12 years where Jack worked on a ranch and was active in the Larimer County Stockgrowers. They then moved to the Briggsdale,CO area for another 12 years where Jack continued to ranch. In 1977 they moved to Nunn and took over the operation of the family ranch.

Jack was a member of the Crow Valley Grazing Association, Lifetime Member and longtime board member of the Weld County Livestock Association, and a 30+ year Board member of the Nunn Fire Department.

Jack enjoyed shoeing horses at Cheley Camp in Estes Park, CO as well as for family and friends. He also loved to create leather and metal projects. Jack was an all-around cowboy and lived for the ranch life, the prairie, his cattle and his horses. Jack enjoyed seeing and being around his grandkids and great grandkids. They brought much joy to his life.

Jack is survived by his son Andy Lawrence (Dawn) of Nunn, grandchildren Craig Lawrence (Ana), Samantha Workman (Tyler) Stephanie Felte (Mike), and Dustin Schledewitz (Amber). great grandchildren Kalvin & Evelyn Lawrence, Oakley Workman & Levi Schledwitz. He was preceded in death by his wife Dolores, daughter Kathy Schledwitz and his parents.

A celebration of his life and a reception will be November 20, 2022, in Ault CO at the Highland High School auditorium from 11-3. Please Park in the parking lot by the football field. Memorial donations may be made to the Nunn Fire Department.