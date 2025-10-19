Obituary: Jack Miles

Jack Miles

Provided Photo

May 9, 1949 – October 13, 2025

Jack Miles passed away at his home, surrounded by family on October 13, 2025. He was born on May 9, 1949 to James and Anne Miles of Alcova, Wyoming. He was the oldest of three children. He graduated Natrona County High School in 1967, and attended Casper College for 2 years following high school. In October of 1969 he married Penny Bretey also of Alcova. They had three children. The oldest Jack ,Cherie, and Marty. He lived and worked on the family ranch until 1997, and served on the board of the Casper/ Alcova irrigation district for twenty plus years. In 1997 he and his wife moved to Lingle, WY. Once there he started Miles Trucking and primarily hauled agricultural commodities and cattle. He recently received the American Historical Truck Society’s golden achievement award for over 50 years of truck driving. He had a strong work ethic, and prided himself on treating people fairly. He enjoyed dirt track racing, snowmobiling, rodeo, tractor pulls, and old Dodge trucks. He loved attending truck shows across the country with his prized Dodge Bighorn semi. He is preceded in death by his parents James and Anne Miles and his brother Kent. He is survived by his wife Penny Miles (Bretey), his son Jack (Laura) Miles, daughter Cherie Miles, son Marty (Heidi) Miles and grandchildren Clay (Shalon) Limmer, Wyatt Miles, Miles Limmer, Wesley Miles, his sister Peg (Jim) Price, and five nieces. Visitation will be at the Colyer funeral home Torrington, WY on October 23, 2025 from 3 pm- 5 pm. Services will be held Friday October 24, 2025 in Lingle, WY at the North Hills Baptist church at 2:00 pm. Casket will be open at the church service. There will be a graveside service Saturday October 25, 2025 at the Alcova cemetery 22364 Wyoming Highway 220 Alcova, WY at 1:00 pm, followed by a dinner at the home of Jim and Peggy Price 15520 Wyoming highway 487 Casper, WY. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Brookstone Hospice Scottsbluff,NE. The American Truck Historical Society. And Saint Jude’s hospital.