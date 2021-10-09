Obituary: JACK REEMAN

JACK REEMAN

December 3, 1931 – September 24, 2021

Jack Reeman, 89, of Pierce, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Fair Acres Manor in Greeley.

He was born December 3, 1931, to Francis G. & Gladys M. (Anderson) Reeman in Greeley, Colorado. He lived in Eaton from the time of his birth until 1960, graduating from there in 1949. Jack attended one year of college at Colorado Aggies (CSU). He was head chemist at the Eaton Sugar Factory and also farmed/ranched from 1949-2021. He came from a pioneer family.

On March 23, 1973, he married Norma “Teddy” Brauns in Loveland, Colorado. He enjoyed hunting in his early years, fishing, family time, and arrowhead hunting. He liked watching sports and was always making people laugh with a new joke.

He is survived by his wife, Teddy Reeman of Pierce, daughter, Jo (Brad) Gies of Greeley, grandchildren; Mike, Sam & Jake Schott, and step grandchildren, Cole (Jamie) Gies, Tumikia Nichols and Crystal Gies a brother, Jim (Susan) Reeman of Eaton, nephews, Jimmy & Randy Reeman, a sister, Deanna Haefeli of Greeley, a nephew, Matt Haefeli, and a niece, Jennifer Haefeli,.

He was preceded by his parents, Frank & Gladys Reeman and a sister, Nellie Nix.

A Celebration of Life Reception will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Eaton Country Club.

Donation may be made to the Humane Society of Weld County in care of Moser Funeral Service, 3501 S. 11th Avenue, Evans, CO 80620.

