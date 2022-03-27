Obituary: Jack Theodore Cecil

Jack Theodore Cecil

Provided Photo

December 8, 1946 – March 16, 2022

TORRINGTON, Wyoming — Jack Theodore Cecil, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 16, 2022.

Funeral services were held Monday, March 21st, in Torrington with burial in the Valley View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for an agricultural scholarship at EWC in Jack’s name.

Jack was born December 8, 1946, in Scottsbluff, NE; the son of Paul Carlyle and Alyce Josephine (Smyth) Cecil. After graduating from Huntley High School, he attended EWC for his Associates and later went to UW and obtained his Bachelor of Science and then his Master’s in Soil Science. He met Evelyn Melonuk in 1966 and the couple was married June 30, 1968, in Torrington. The couple had three daughters, Wendy, Jennifer, and Jacqueline. Jack was drafted into the US Army in 1969, where he served overseas as a burn and operating room specialist and as a flight medic in Vietnam. He also helped in many other medical aspects during the war. Jack received the National Defense Service Medal and Sharpshooter Badge with Rifle Bar (M-14). While in Laramie, he worked for the Bureau of Mines and became the Seed Certification Manager for the State of Wyoming. In 1980, they moved to Torrington to the family farm. Jack was the Superintendent of the Torrington Experiment Station and conducted many research projects at SAREC.

Jack enjoyed traveling, reading, and following his kids and grandkids in all their activities. He also liked car shows, antiquing, playing games and he loved a good joke! He was very kind and compassionate. Jack was good with animals and especially loved his Charolais cows and his black lab, Buddy.

He was a member of Farmers Union, FFA, 4-H, past president of the Chamber, Rotary, Western Society of Crop Science, as well as Alpha Zetta Fraternity. He helped establish the State Bean Production Coop, and received many awards, including the UW Excellence in Service Award and an Innovation Award from the American Society of Agronomy.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Evelyn; daughter Wendy Cecil and her son Tyler Loose; daughter Jennifer (Jory) Kaufman and their children Madison, Haylee, and Brody; daughter Jacqueline (Dan) de Peyer and their son Theodore; four sisters, Patty Dockins, Joan (Mel) Schreiner, Judy Krug, and Connie Cecil; brother-in-law Robert (Beth) Melonuk; sister-in-law Carol (Craig) Cooper and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents and baby brother Danny.