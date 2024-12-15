Obituary: JACKIE LOWELL HICKS

JACKIE LOWELL HICKS

July 9, 1936 – December 11, 2024

Lowell was born (to James and Alta) in Denver, Co on July 9th 1936, he was brought home to Peoria, CO.

They moved around over the course of the next few years. From Peoria to Arkansas for a very brief time and back to Colorado, South of Byers. When he was 9 they settled 2 miles North of Byers, until he graduated from Byers High School. During this time he spent his years growing beans, milking cows, and cleaning chicken coops. He claims to have never had chicken pocks because of all the chicken coops he cleaned. This was also when he completed his first engine overhaul, this was something he was very proud of.

Lowell then enlisted in the Army (1955). He served our country for 2 years to find direction in life. He found his calling in mechanic work, although unrelated to his service duties he gained some knowledge through a friend and carried this passion on for a lifetime. After his service he returned home and worked for Continental Airlines as a mechanic.

He met and married Joyce in 1958 after a brief 3-month courtship. They were wed on his birthday so he would not forget an anniversary. Soon after they began their family which has grown and grown over the generations. This family continued to gather for holidays, birthdays, and dinners a fond memory is the shoe collection at the door expanding each year.

Lowell was interested in exploring new places. His children noted some family favorites including numerous trips to Arizona, Taos (New Mexico) and Mesa Verde as well as some mountain camping trips. He seemed to be drawn to places with Native American history as well as History of the old west (Cowboys and Indians- grandkids Devon and Phoenix joked). He loved history especially local history, his arrowhead collection is remembered fondly by his rock collecting grandkids.

Lowell enjoyed being an active member of his community; volunteering in the Strasburg Fire Department and owning multiple businesses. Not many knew his artistic side, but Lowell loved creating- painting and carving were great sources for that outlet. He was always seeking creative outlets (repairing things creatively, decorating Christmas cookies, and carving pumpkins to name a few)

He loved watching his family prosper, and the grandkids could feel that as he stayed in touch as they made a life and families of their own. After several hard years of looking after his beloved wife of 63 years Joyce passed away February 18th, 2022. Although his heart was broken he continued life with an open mind and created many new friendships. Lowell met Yvonne and the companionship they shared in his last few years were a treasure.

Lowell is survived by- Sisters Barbara and Elenore Brother Larry, children Len (Roxanna), Tracy, John (RaeLynne) many grandchildren, great grands and great, great grands.

Preceded in death by- Wife Joyce, Father James, Mother Alta, daughter Pam, Brothers Joe and Edward, Sisters Gloria and Verna

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Lowell’s name to Strasburg Presbyterian Church, Strasburg Fire Department, or Comanche Crossing Historical Society.