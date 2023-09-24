Obituary: Jacqueline Gail Culbreath

Jacqueline Gail Culbreath

April 30, 1935 – September 12, 2023

Jacqueline Gail Culbreath, 88, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2023, surrounded by her family, at her temporary home near Mack, Colorado.

Born Jacqueline Gail Byers on April 30, 1935, in Breckenridge, Colorado, Gail was raised in and around Summit County with her sister, Frances, and parents Frank and Pauline Byers. She attended Summit schools where she met her husband of 67 years, Grady Culbreath.

Together they attended Colorado A & M, now CSU, where Gail was chosen as the College Days Rodeo Queen and received her associate degree in business. They married in 1956 and lived in Washington DC, the Philippines and Denver while Grady was in the United States Air Force. After finishing active duty, Grady and Gail returned to Summit County, purchased their beloved Otter Creek Ranch from Grady’s parents, Cully and Elizabeth, and raised their family of 5 children. Gail was active in the Kremmling Community Church, Christian Women’s Club, Colorado Cattlewomen and was on the ASCS board. She spent most of her life actively involved in her family’s school activities, 4-H and rodeo events and working wherever needed on the ranch, whether it be raking hay, cooking for the hay crew, branding crew and hunters or cleaning and renting out fishing cabins. She was known for her excellent cooking and spotless home.

Gail and Grady were inseparable and always worked as a team. They welcomed company and enjoyed sharing their Christian life with others.

She is survived by Grady; daughters Lisa Palmer (Wes) of Kremmling, CO, Tammy Willis (Don) of Wheatland, WY, Polly Hill (Mark) of Mack, Colorado and son Frank Culbreath (Carol) of Kremmling, CO. Grandchildren include Clay Culbreath (Amy), Jennifer Willis Bales (Tyler), Holli Palmer Grant (Alex), Tyler Willis (Brooke), Kaila Willis, Bailey Palmer, Nathan Willis, Bode Culbreath, Kane Hill, Carson Culbreath and Lexi Hill, as well as 4 great grandchildren, Raleigh and Maggie Culbreath and Bryer and Landen Willis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, and sons Scott Frank and Steven Grady.

There will be a private family service at Otter Creek Ranch at a later date.

Donations may be made in her name to the Hope West Hospice Center in Grand Junction, Colorado.