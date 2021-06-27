Obituary: JAMES ANDREW LEE

JAMES ANDREW LEE

Provided Photo

JAMES ANDREW LEE, 76

October 16, 1944 – June 10, 2021

Montrose, Colorado

James Andrew Lee was born October 16, 1944 to Brice F. Lee and Edith Forsman Lee in Montrose, CO and died on June 10, 2021 of metastatic cancer.

Jim attended Uncompahgre School and graduated from MHS the class of 1962 where he was involved in student government and sports. After working in Denver a few years, he then attended Ft. Lewis College in Durango majoring in business and finance and won a national business acumen championship.

Jim was drafted in fall 1968 into the Army and became staff sergeant with Charlie, 1-506th Infantry, 101st Airborne. He was sent to Vietnam where he was critically wounded and spent 6 months in hospitals in Japan and Fitzsimmons Denver. Among other accolades, he received the bronze star and a purple heart for bravery and was honorably discharged. He returned to Montrose and was hired as a loan officer by the Federal Land Bank Association. He married Renee Kurtz Goehring on June 19, 1971 in Montrose. They then moved to Greeley where Jim became the youngest-appointed association president with FLBA. His career spanned 30 years in banking, leading offices in northern and southwestern Colorado, and he returned home to the family ranch in Montrose in 1987. During this time, Jim and Renee were blessed with children Jeffrey and Allison. Jim retired from banking yet continued work as a rural real estate appraiser along with his ranching duties. He was proud to help continue the ranching and farming traditions of southwest Colorado.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents Brice and Edith Lee, brothers-in-law Jack Anderson and Colin Kurtz, sister-in-law Phyllis Lee, and in-laws Joyce Vernon and Al Kurtz. Jim is survived by his wife Renee, daughter Allison, son Jeff and wife Amy, and grandchildren Shelbi Lee, Cole Lee, Brooklyn Lee, and Brett Lee. He is survived by brother Brice Lee Jr, sister Harriette and husband Dave Walter, sister Marge Anderson, brothers-in-law Brian and Lynn Kurtz, and special family member Don Vernon. He will forever be remembered by friends and family and his army “band of brothers” from Charlie Company.

Memorial will be held Friday, June 18 at 10:00 am at Crippin Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please donate to HopeWest, 725 S. 4th Street, Montrose CO 81401.