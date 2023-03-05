Obituary: James Elliff

James Elliff

Provided Photo

August 31, 1933 – February 22, 2023

James H. Elliff, 89, of Fleming, CO, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 in Sterling. A memorial service will be held Monday, March 6, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at Tennant Funeral Home. A light refreshments reception will follow after the service at Tennant Funeral Home. Service will be streamed at facebook.com/tennantfuneralhomes

James was born August 31, 1933 in Sterling, CO to Edgar A. and Minnie (Bunker) Elliff. He graduated from Sterling High School, then from Colorado State University. James married Margaret Lovell on March 2, 1962 and the two were married 40 years until Margaret’s passing in 2002.

James enjoyed hunting, gunsmithing, camping, and fishing. He had a passion for ranching and cattle. He was a judge at the 4-H cattle show, superintendent at the 4-H horse show, and was a member of the Boy Scouts.

James is survived by nephews and nieces, Eric Elliff, Brian Elliff, Anne Elliff Nicholas, Sandy Van Dusen, Steve Mustain, Sharon Palmer, and Stan Mustain.

He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Elliff, father Dr. Edgar Elliff, mother Minnie Elliff, brother Dr. John Elliff, and sister-in-law Gladys Elliff.

Memorials can be made for James in lieu of flowers to Logan County 4-H Foundation c/o Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.