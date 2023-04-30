Obituary: JAMES ERNEST LOYD

JAMES ERNEST LOYD

Provided Photo

February 27, 1948 – April 20, 2023

James Ernest Loyd, 75, of Hereford, Colorado passed away April 20, 2023 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. He was born on February 27, 1948 to Jesse and Evelyn (Flierl) Loyd in Denver, Colorado.

Jim was the oldest of five children.

Jim grew up on the family farm near Parker where he attended elementary school and graduated from Douglas County High School. After high school, Jim continued to work on the family farm at Parker. He relocated with his parents and four siblings to Hereford CO in 1972, where they built Lovd Farms.

On April 10, 1976, he married Lonna Smith and just recently celebrated 47 wonderful years together. Together, Jim and Lonna enjoyed raising their two children, Brett & Kimberly, on the family farm. Jim had a passion for trucks. He enjoyed hauling hay, corn, wheat, anything he needed to for the farm.

Jim is survived by his wife, Lonna; son Brett (Christy) Loyd of Hereford; daughter Kimberly (Theodore) Garcia of Cheyenne; grandchildren Bailey and Ryder Loyd, Vince (Tori) Garcia, Anthony (Vivian) Garcia, Brooklyn and Logan Garcia and a great grandson, Tyler. Siblings Dan (Donna) Loyd, Pat (Cindy) Loyd, Mike Loyd, Polly (Jon) Derksen, brothers-in-law Don Smith, Bob (Cindy) Smith, Gary Smith and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse & Evelyn Loyd.

Celebration of Life was held Friday April 28, 2023 at 2 pm at Schrader Funeral home. A reception followed the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hereford Community Church