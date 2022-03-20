Obituary: James Grafton Davis

October 23, 1939 – February 15, 2022

TORRINGTON, Wyoming — James Grafton Davis Jr., 82, passed away on February 15, 2022 after a 20 year battle with cancer and recent battle with dementia.

A celebration of James G. Davis Jr. was held on March 19, 2022.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and friends may send their condolences to the family at http://www.colyerfuneralhome.com . Cremation has taken place.

James was born October 23, 1939 to Elizabeth (Haines) and James G. Davis Sr. in Torrington, WY. He spent his youth on the family farm.

James graduated from Hawk Springs High School in 1957, he attended EWC in Torrington for 2 years. He then went on to study education at University of Northern Colorado where he received a bachelor’s and master’s degree in education.

James met Jeanette Jo Trembath, also an educator, at UNC and they married in 1960. James and Jo went on to raise 2 children: Jim, and Susan.

James started his first teaching job in northern Colorado. He moved back to Wyoming and was an educator and administrator in Albany and Goshen Counties for 33 years. During this time he was also a member of the Yoder Fire Department.

James retired and spent time with his grandchildren, traveling around Wyoming, and at his cabin at Wood’s Landing in the company of his girlfriend, Kaye, and their beloved schnauzers Sammy, Phoebe, and Fritz.

In retirement, he served on the board of the Goshen Care Center, Goshen County fair, Community Hospital in Torrington, and The Board at EWC.

James is survived by 3 brothers Tom, Art and Mike; girlfriend, Kaye; son, Jim (Michelle); son-in-law, Ken; grandchildren: Allison, Avery, Wyatt and Griffin.

James was predeceased in death by his parents; wife, Jo and daughter, Susan.

Contributions can be made to EWC to the Davis Scholarships funds that are established there.