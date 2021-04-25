Obituary: JAMES “JIM” HAROLD RIES

JAMES "JIM" HAROLD RIES

JAMES “JIM”

HAROLD RIES, 75

February 26, 1946 – April 12, 2021

Keenesburg, Colorado

James “Jim” Harold Ries

Jim was born in Dayton, Ohio to James and Etta (Brown) Ries on February 26, 1946. He married the love of his life, Helen J. Harvey on April 12, 1963. They celebrated true love for 58 years.

Jim spent the majority of his youth in Commerce City, Colorado where Jim and Helen started their family. They moved to Keenesburg, Colorado in 1971 where Jim began his journey as a longtime business owner. He founded the family electrical company, Ries Electric in 1991. Jim was a dedicated community member, who enjoyed donating and helping to all that he could. He was a loving family man who enjoyed supporting and following his sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren throughout all of their activities and endeavors.

Jim loved to travel with his family and his beloved wife, Helen throughout the country and especially to Mexico. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons, antique and hot-rod cars, and all types of animals and science. Jim loved visiting the zoos, the Wild Animal Sanctuary, the Denver Museum and his Colorado Rockies.

Jim went to be with his Heavenly Father on April 12, 2021 and is preceded in death by his father and mother, James and Etta Ries; uncle and aunt, Cliff and Lydia; and nephews, Donny and Danny.

Jim was blessed with surviving family members to include his wife, Helen; two sons, James H. Ries, Jr. (Ingrid) and Michael L. Ries (Laura); along with six grandchildren: Haylee Mortensen (Kale), Montana Ries, Talara Ries, Sierra Corral (Christopher), Maesyn Ries and Alexander Ries; five great-grandchildren: Paige Mortensen, Emey Mortensen, Camden Ries, Kolyns Mortensen and expected Arlo James; as well as, sister, Linda Ward.

Graveside services were on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at 1:30 p.m., at Heart of the Plains Cemetery, Roggen, Colorado.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Jim’s name to any of his favorite organizations: the Weld Central High School Athletic Department, Wild Animal Sanctuary, or the Southeast Weld County Fair & Rodeo.