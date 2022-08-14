Obituary: James Kalcevic

James Kalcevic

May 31, 1939 – July 23, 2022

JAMES EDWARD KALCEVIC

James (Jim) Edward Kalcevic, 83, of Bennett passed away on July 23, 2022. He was born May 31, 1939, to John G. and Julia (Drobnitch) Kalcevic in Denver, Colorado. While he was a young man, Jim worked on his family’s farm which was located near 80th & Pecos Street at the time. Jim graduated from Brighton High School in 1957 and later married his high school sweetheart, Marlene Tracy, on December 26, 1959, in Brighton. Soon after marriage, Jim and Marlene moved to Bennett where Jim continued farming. While farming, he served in the 140th Air Base Squadron in the Air National Guard at Buckley Field.

Farming and specifically, raising wheat, was Jim’s occupation and passion. He worked alongside his father, uncles, brother, cousin, son and nephews to innovate, engineer, build, grow, finance and monitor the progress of Kalcevic Farms Inc. and its subsidiaries. Jim coordinated and executed many field operations and followed in his father’s footsteps by maintaining a “good set of books”. He was fully committed to his farming responsibilities until his attention was needed to care for Marlene, for which he committed himself to being part of her care team.

Jim served on the Board of Directors of Mountain Plains Farm Credit and was a member of the Brighton Prime Rib club. He made many friends and enjoyed the camaraderie with other members.

Jim enjoyed the outdoors and most family vacations were spent with Marlene and the kids at the Buford Lodge after finishing wheat harvest each summer. The hiking and fishing trips on the Marvine Trail near Meeker were a favorite of his and those that joined him. He hunted for elk in the mountains with his father-in-law and brother-in-law for many years and there were always good stories told afterwards about their time together. Many winters were spent snowmobiling in the wheat stubble around his home near Bennett or with friends and family in Steamboat Springs and Kremmling.

One of the things that brought him much joy was when he and Marlene acquired a cabin in the mountains near Kremmling, which they fondly named Fox Hollow. They and many family members spent countless hours renovating and fixing it up. There were times when he would make the six hour round trip drive to the cabin just to mow the lawn and then drive right back home. He was thrilled to watch his grandkids and great grandkids explore the outdoors at the cabin and see them playing in the small creek beside the cabin.

Jim and Marlene were fortunate enough to travel in their motorhome and spend a few winters in Casa Grande, Arizona. They made great friends from other states while spending time there.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Marlene, and his brother Joe Kalcevic. He is survived by his children, Tracy (Mark) Zuber of Bennett, Julie (Mitch) Miller of Bennett, Kelly Kalcevic of Aurora and Kent (Danell) Kalcevic of Commerce City; grandchildren, Justin (Adrienne) Zuber, Quintin (Brittany) Zuber, Austin (Jessica) Zuber, Jake Miller, Lindsey Miller, Tabor (Jake) Erker, Asia Kalcevic, three great-grandchildren, Ian, Andy, and Emmitt Zuber; and brother John J. Kalcevic.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that any memorial donations or contributions be made to the ALS Association in memory of Jim’s wife, Marlene Kalcevic, who passed away of ALS. Donations can be sent to ALS 10855 Dover St Ste 500, Westminster, CO 80021