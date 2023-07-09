Obituary: JAMES KENNETH “KENNY” PICKINPAUGH

JAMES KENNETH "KENNY" PICKINPAUGH

Provided Photo

April 15, 1948 – June 26, 2023

James Kenneth “Kenny” Pickinpaugh, 75, passed away from a brief battle of cancer on Monday, June 26th, 2023 at his ranch home southeast of Douglas, Wyoming surrounded by family.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 29th, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at Ruthe James Williams Center at the Wyoming State Fairgrounds, 400 West Center Street in Douglas.

Kenny was born in Douglas, Wyoming on Thursday, April 15, 1948 to Johnie Keith and Patricia June (Rogers) Pickinpaugh. He attended all grade levels in Douglas. He graduated from Douglas High School in 1966 where he wrestled and rodeoed. He married his high school sweetheart Vicki Lynn Vollman in August 1967. They were married only months before she was tragically killed in a car accident. He then met Barbara Massey and married again on October 19, 1969 in Bayard, Nebraska. They had two children, Taffie and Jamas. They were married just short of 54 years.

In his early years, he worked at the sale barn and oil fields then retired from the uranium mine. All the while, he continued to work at the family ranch raising cattle, sheep, and quarter horses. Although Kenny loved all aspects of ranching, his true passion was raising Blue Valentine/Hancock quarter horses. He has sold horses all over the country and was a recognized member of the AQHA for over 50 years for his accomplishments.

Kenny was known to have a good sense of humor and liked to have a good time. He truly delighted in playing pranks and giving people a scare. He enjoyed all aspects of hunting and trapping and was a guide for many years.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He loved to help those around him and was a good mentor to many. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends passing down stories and giving advice. Kenny will be greatly missed by those that loved him.

Kenny is survived by his wife, Barb; daughter, Taffie Bowman (Asa) of Careywood, Idaho; son, Jamas Pickinpaugh (Ginger) of Douglas; Steve Taylor (Ashlee) of Poteau, Oklahoma; sister Vicki Horn (Francis) of Douglas; grandchilden Kade Murphree (Elizabeth), Koby Murphree (Ally), and Keaton Murphree all of Spirit Lake, Idaho, Jade Abbott of Laramie Wyoming and Kinlee Taylor and Case Taylor both of, Poteau; great grandchildren include Trip Patterson of Laramie, Waylon Murphree and Blakelee Murphree both of Spirit Lake; and he had numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Kenny was preceded in death by his first wife, parents, sister Pamala, and son Shane Abbott.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made in his name online to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org. or by mail to St. Jude Children’s Research Hopital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.gormanfh.com