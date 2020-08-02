Obituary: JAMES MASSEY

JAMES MASSEY

Provided Photo

JAMES

MASSEY, 88

January 1, 1932 – July 16, 2020

FORT LUPTON, COLORADO

James “Jim” Irvin Massey, 88, was called to heaven July 16, 2020—he passed away peacefully at home on the farm in Fort Lupton, CO. He was born on January 1, 1932 in Lone, CO to Della (Phillips) and George Massey, and was the youngest of four sons.

He grew up in Platteville, CO and graduated from Platteville High School in 1949. Jim worked several jobs over the years, including hauling milk in Montana, being an Adams County Building Inspector and a Union Brick Mason. In his final working years, he worked for Nance Plumbing.

He met and married the love of his life, Ruth Willard, in 1955. Jim and Ruth built their home on the family farm in Fort Lupton, CO. There they raised two sons, as well as cattle and various crops. He always enjoyed hunting, fishing, and farming, and was a wonderful family man.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Frank, Floyd, and Howard; son, Jim Massey, and wife, Ruth. He is survived by his son, Doug and daughter-in-law, Dawn; his twin grandchildren Shelby and Austin who he adored most; sister-in-law Vivian Hause, as well as many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.