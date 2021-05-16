Obituary: JAMES SINGLETON KIMMEL

JAMES SINGLETON KIMMEL

Provided Photo

JAMES

SINGLETON KIMMEL, 86

January 4, 1935 – May 1, 2021

Hudson, Colorado

James Singleton Kimmel, age 86, passed away on May 1, 2021 at his residence in Hudson, Colorado. He was born on January 4, 1935 in Flat Rock, Illinois to Leo and Irene (Hewitt) Kimmel. James went to school in Illinois and continued his education and went to work in Construction contracting until his passing.

He married Donna L. Markus. He was a very loving and devoted husband for 50+ years. He loved his wife Donna dearly along with the rest of his family. Jim would do anything for anybody at the drop of a hat. His two passions when he wasn’t working or staying busy were hunting and fishing. He sincerely loved all of his brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Donna; along with all of his children from a previous marriage, Bill, Jimmy and Cheryl. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Joe Kimmel, Leo Kimmel, Waneta Timmerman, Leon Goodwin, Elbert Avery, Ruby Sykes, and Leon Kimmel.

Tabor Funeral Home, Brighton, Colorado, handled arrangements. Visit TaborFuneralHome.com to share memories of James and condolences with his family.