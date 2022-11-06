Obituary: JAMES THOMAS MIDCAP JR. (TOM)

JAMES THOMAS MIDCAP JR. (TOM)

April 26, 1922 – October 27, 2022

James Thomas Midcap Jr. (Tom) of Wiggins, Colorado passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at East Morgan County Hospital in

Brush, Colorado. Tom was born on April 26, 1922, to James Thomas Midcap and Beatrice Wallace Midcap. Tom was raised on a dairy farm in Boulder County and continued to operate that farm after his father passed in 1938. On December 15, 1942, Tom married Elizabeth Knaus (Betty). Betty passed in 2010, they were married for 68 years. Tom and Betty moved to the Adena area in 1952 after the farm in Boulder became part of the Rocky Flats facility. It was there that they farmed and raised their four sons.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, and three sons, Carl, David (Mickey), and Daniel (Danny), one sister Grace Tressel and one brother Grant (Bud) Midcap.

He is survived by one son, James Thomas (Jim) Midcap III of Athens, Georgia, and Jim’s wife, Linda. As well as many nieces and nephews, cousins, and to many friends to mention.

Tom always had a big smile for everyone he met, laughter was normal for him. He was an optimist and lived his life to the fullest. His love of family and friends was obvious, and he could recall names and faces of everyone in his past. While on the farm near Adena he proudly raised Angus cattle and worked as a pumper in the Adena oil field. Tom and Betty moved north of Wiggins shortly after Tom retired. Tom proudly lived the rest of his life in that same home. Tom could tell the best stories of his past. He loved his practical jokes, and sometimes you may not have been able to tell when he was teasing.

Services will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 10:30 am at Heer Mortuary in Fort Morgan, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, family is requesting to please make donations to the American Academy for Cerebral Palsy Strategic Fund and or Children’s Hospital in Aurora in Tom’s name.