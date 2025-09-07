Obituary: JAMES W. BRAMMER

JAMES W. BRAMMER

Provided Photo

June 11, 1938 – August 27, 2025

James W. Brammer, 87 of Sterling, CO, passed away Wednesday, August 27, 2025. Viewing will be held from 10:00-2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 4, at Halouska Family Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A closed casket funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday September 5, at Halouska Family Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with Deb Walker & Ken Holzworth officiating. James will be laid to rest at Prairie View Cemetery in Stoneham.

James was born June 11, 1938, in Sterling, Colorado to Samuel Charles and Dorothy Helen (Witt) Brammer. He graduated from Sterling High School and then attended Northeastern Junior College for 2 years. James married Sherrill Ann Willich on June 8, 1958, in Sterling, CO.

James was self employed as a farmer, rancher, trucker and was the owner of his own trucking business for many years. Jim was a great husband, father, as well as a grandfather. He went to every event that his grandkids were involved in. He was very proud of his family.

He was an avid Denver Bronco fan and had season tickets since 1965. Jim never met a stranger and had many lifelong friends. He was widely considered the best BS’er in town.

He is preceded in death by parents, Sam and Dorothy Brammer and brother Ken Brammer.

James is survived by his wife Sherrill; children, Jay (Ray Ann) Brammer, Jill (Diana) Brammer Jo (Roger) Pranke, and Jami (Troy) Wulf; grandchildren Travis (Sheridan), Zach, and Grant Brammer, Aizlyn and Zyler Pranke, and Ty, Ely, and Bodie Wulf, Rochelle (Cole) Hickert, Doug Wright; Great grandchildren Boone and Rudd Hickert and sister Helen Stanley.

Contributions may be made in Jim’s name to Sterling Fire Department.